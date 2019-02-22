Lingerie Football League coach goes ballistic on player for giving up TD (Video)

Anyone who believes that Lingerie Football League play isn’t competitive needs to watch what happened during this week’s exhibition game involving the LA Temptation and Seattle Mist.

Mist head coach Chris Michaelson was furious at one of his players over a blown assignment, which he made very clear afterward. Cornerback Megan Hanson was apparently supposed to cover the tight end on a play, and well, she did not do that. The result was the tight end getting wide open for an easy touchdown.

Michaelson was furious about it, too, which he made very clear.

“God damnit, Megan!” he yelled. “We covered this sh– over and over!

GOD DAMN IT MEGAN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fij7fX60Ft — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 20, 2019

We have to believe Megan won’t be making that mistake again.

[H/T: Sports Gossip]