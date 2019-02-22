Look: Carmelo Anthony's hot wife LaLa steps out at All-Star Weekend conference

Carmelo Anthony and his wife, LaLa, have had their issues over the past two years, but they still have not elected to get a divorce. It’s unclear if that’s because of their daughter, Genesis, or if they do plan to get back together at some point, but for now, the two are enjoying life apart.

Melo is now a free agent, after the Bulls just recently did a buyout on his contract, so he could potentially draw interest from a team like the Lakers. Any team that needs a wing scorer to come off the bench and shoot from the perimeter would be wise to sign him.

As for LaLa, well, she’s also staying busy, raising Genesis, and hosting/attending a number of events. She recently spoke at Baron Davis’ Business Inside the Game summit, and here are some photos of her doing so.

Here are a few photos of LaLa next to Gabrielle Union.

And, most importantly, a basketball-related group photo of her, Davis, Gabrielle Union and Ayesha Curry.