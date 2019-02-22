How to Watch Oscars 2019 Live Stream - Academy Awards Online Channel Guide

Each year when the Oscar Award comes, it makes fans go crazy all over the Internet. Of course, we love our favorite stars and seeing them in such a prestigious award makes us feel much happier. Well, the Oscar Awards 2019 is just a few days away where the world’s biggest stars will share the stage altogether. We guess, not every fan will get the opportunity to watch the awards live through their eyes. Therefore, for you folks, we have brought some of the best Oscars Awards 2019 live stream options.

Talking a bit about the Oscars Awards, it’s a different sort of an award function. Here, the winners of the 24 categories are sent to the Oscars event. Out of which, the best film wins the award trophy where competition is inevitably on the tougher side.

Event Oscars 2019 Date 24th February 2019 Time 8 PM ET Venue Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States Live Stream Watch Here

This year, the ceremony will be quite different than previous Oscars Award functions. The 91st Award function will not feature a host as Kevin Hart departed from the Award Functions. This time, the Oscars ceremony will boast of many categories where few noteworthy actors and actresses will share the grand stage.

So where should you watch the Oscars Awards 2019 Event? Well, we know how tough it is to watch the Oscars Awards show being at the venue. The tickets are costlier, seats are merely some, and with this, you will surely break your heart. But, with us, you don’t need to worry for a second.

One, Two… We have got for you some brilliant options to watch Oscars Awards 2019 live stream from any location. Whether you are at your homes or offices, follow the below guide, booze with your favorite champagne and get ready to watch the 91st Oscars Awards.

Oscars 2019 live streaming free online official channels

We knew this question would come to your mind. We know not everyone nowadays is so keen to sit in front of the TV. Keeping aside the TV-based viewing and cable connections, the official online channels are blooming in 2019. Every day newer channels are being launched and at the same time are being loved by over a million fans.

To watch Oscars Awards 2019 live stream, let’s take a look at the one good official online option.

ABC Website/App

Watching the Oscars Awards 2019 function can’t get much easier than using ABC. On your desktop, Android or any compatible device, you can watch the entire Oscars Award function on an online basis.

From their side, the broadcasting company gives the option of the website along with the ABC App. Even in case you use an iOS device, the ABC app has got it all to amaze you with a different list of channels.

Currently, the ABC app is available for almost every platform namely Amazon Fire Devices, Apple TV, Android, and Roku.

Still, can’t get more of Oscar’s Award function 2019? Don’t worry, come along as we will now unwrap the best-picked streaming services.

Here are the Best Streaming Services to watch Oscars/Academy Awards live stream 2019

Well, the ABC application or website might not run in several countries. Issues can be plenty, but when you have got premium streaming services, worrying isn’t the answer.

Ranging from the best premium ones to free services, we have done all the research for you. All you need is to go through each service, see their features and optimally choose any one of them.

1. Sling TV

The very first streaming service was none other than the mighty Sling TV. Over the years, the company has changed metrics allowing people to stream their matches and events online. This time, you can use Sling TV to watch Oscars Awards 2019 live stream online.

Since years, Sling TV is well known to deliver quality and affordable packages. Their basic package starts from $25 per month which gives access to 35+ channels.

Yes, every single channel boasts videos in high quality where you just need a good speed net connection.

What’s more? If you don’t want to pay upfront, Sling TV offers a massive 7-Days Free Trial. With this, you can test their services and then pay for their subscription plans.

Sling TV Orange Package

Pricing: $25 per month

Channels: 35+

2. Hulu with Live TV

Jumped at the same time as YouTube, Hulu is yet another premium video streaming company. As of now, they are in beta phase but are still delivering some of the best streaming services.

Their pricing starts from just $40 per month where you can get around 50 to 70 channels. Yes, every channel comes in high definition quality where you will need a compatible device to view them.

Coming down to sports channels, Hulu supports every major platform such as ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. Even for Golf lovers, Hulu delivers some good Golf channel’s to amplify golf viewing experience.

Hulu with Live TV Basic Package

Pricing: $40 per month

Channels: 50 to 70

3. PlayStation Vue

Not being left far behind, the PlayStation Vue has done a remarkable job in the streaming industry. Beside giving premium support for PS4, the company has done exceptionally well to support different devices.

Currently, the Access plan of PlayStation Vue comes at the pricing of $45 which delivers 45 channels. Though you may see pricing on the higher side; it’s pretty much decent as the company delivers seamless viewing experience.

Out of 45 channels, 5 are sports ones whereas ABC is included to let you watch Oscars Awards 2019 live stream online. Also, for folks who don’t want to spend beforehand, they can avail the 5-days free trial and test in and out of PlayStation Vue.

Overall, from our knowledge, despite the slightly high pricing, we find PlayStation Vue as a perfect option to stream Oscar Awards or stream any sports matches.

PlayStation Vue Access package

Pricing: $45 per month

Channels: 45

4. YouTube TV

YouTube TV have worked hard to roll out a city by city update so that they can include ABC, Fox and NBC channel in their plan packages. After which, the company has witnessed a substantial rise in their sales whereas the majority of them are coming from Oscars Fans.

Coming down to pricing, YouTube TV’s basic plan costs just $40 per month which gives access to 70 channels. Also, the company has partnered with ABC, Fox, NBC, and CBS to provide a seamless experience to the users.

Still, the company doesn’t give any trial period. For which, you will have to do immense research, on their official site before you buy their premium packages.

YouTube TV Package

Pricing: $40 per month

Channels: 70

Best VPN’s to watch Oscars Award ceremony 2019 live stream online Red Carpet

The world is ongoing an extreme internet censorship war where the governments are busy banning things on the internet. Well, if you live in an intensely geo-restricted region, watching Oscars Awards 2019 can be tougher for you.

Still, we have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the ABC channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brands for you so that you can peacefully watch the Oscars Awards 2019 from your home’s comfort.

1. HotSpot Shield

If you live outside the USA, you may find it tough to watch the entire Oscars Awards 2019 live stream. Using HotSpot Shield, you can have access to different channels remaining anonymous. Also, the company delivers good security parameters that help you to choose your wishful server from your location.

Talking about pricing, the basic plan of HotSpot Shield starts from $12.99 per month. Also, if you can avail the one year plan, the pricing goes as low as $5.99 per month. Overall, a good VPN service and the one you must think before watching the Oscars Awards 2019 function.

2. NordVPN

One of the most renowned sites in the VPN industry, the NordVPN is a must to go choice for Oscars Awards 2019 event. The company has done an excellent job of giving full reliability support.

The pricing of NordVPN starts from $11.95 per month which gives full reliability support. Also, you get a clean and clutter-free interface which can enable you to use NordVPN much easily.

Lastly, NordVPN delivers good stability support where you will not see much connection lost during the streaming period.

3. Private VPN

If you want a cost-effective way to watch Oscars Awards 2019 live stream online, Private VPN is a good match. Over the years, the Private VPN company has built a stronger reputation and are doing pretty well to serve its customers.

Private VPN plan begins from $7.62 per month where you don’t need to do much. Just purchase the Private VPN basic plan, choose your wishful server and watch the complete Oscars event 2019 passionately and comfortably.

4. SaferVPN

Last but not least, the SaferVPN is an affordable VPN service company you can ever find on the Internet. Their pricing starts from just $4.99 per month which is fabulous. Especially for people who live in the geo-restricted region, have less money and want to watch Oscars Awards 2019 live stream online, SaferVPN is a good choice.

Apart from giving extremely low pricing, SaferVPN gives good reliability support and comes with a much easier interface. Altogether, an active and cheap option to watch the Oscars Awards 2019 online.

Final Verdict

So far so good! The Oscars Awards 2019 is all set to become the biggest award show of the year 2019. Well, it has been every single time, but this time, the organizers are all set to pull out a big show altogether.

The show entertainers are all set where Lady Gaga along with Bradley Cooper will definitely steal the award night.

Even more, the fans are looking pretty excited where they will just pray that their chosen film/songs win the Oscars.

From our side, we have done the intensive research and have given you the best possible options to watch Oscars Awards 2019 live stream online. Nothing has been left out, and everything is included right in the article.

Just three days are left for the beginning of the grand Oscars Awards 2019 event. So, choose any of the above options, chill in with your favorite snack and watch Oscars Awards 2019 live stream online anytime and anywhere.