Look: Patriots owner Robert Kraft has hot young model girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander

It’s been a rough day for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who got caught up in a scandal, and was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution on Friday.
This comes on the heels of the team’s Super Bowl LIII win, and it’s not a good look, having been at the Jupiter, Fl. massage parlor, along with a number of other people (you can see the list of names and photos of the parlor here).
This has us wondering what his beautiful 39-year-old girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander, has to think about it. Lander has a successful career of her own, as she’s an actress, designer and model. Looking for some photos of her? We’ve got you covered. Check them out below.
Here are some photos of the two of them.
Right Before Kickoff 💙🏈❤️. One of the most special moments I have ever captured. I could literally feel this man's heart in the game and soul on the field. There are not words big enough to congratulate you. No one deserves it more than you and your team…both on and off the field. Every single person in your organization shares your enormous heart, kindness and strong work ethic. We are all very blessed to be touched by your tremendous spirit, explosive love for life and extremely generous soul. Everyone-from all walks of life-who meets you knows they are in the presence of a unique and special force in the universe. Robert Kraft is truly the great American Icon of our time🙌 They broke the mold when they made you! Thank you for letting me share part of the Journey💫!!! #RobertKraft #RKK #iheartrobertkraft #WeAreAllPatriots #Icon #AmericanDream #MentalToughness #Perseverance #GenerousSoul #Faith #Dream #HardWorkPaysOff #Hustle #NewEnglandPatriots #Patriots #GoPats #PatsNation #Boston #SuperBowlXLIX #SB49 #NFL #champions 🇺🇸❤️🏈💙🇺🇸
For reference: He’s 77, and, yes, she’s 39.
