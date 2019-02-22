Recent 'WrestleMania' Shake-Up Becomes WWE's Most Disliked YouTube Video Ever

Labeled one of the hottest acts in all of pro wrestling by top names such as Steve Austin and Christian, WWE Smackdown Live star Becky Lynch finds herself currently “suspended” in WWE story lines as she travels the road to WrestleMania 35.

As we have been reporting for several weeks, the current plan in WWE remains for Becky Lynch to face Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania, but that has not stopped internet fans from taking a collective dump on Becky Lynch’s current creative direction.

According to a new Forbes report, the YouTube video featuring Vince McMahon’s major announcement that Becky Lynch has been replaced in her WrestleMania 35 match with Charlotte Flair, has become the company’s most disliked video of all-time. The video, which you can watch above, amassed 60,000 dislikes in just two days, and is on track to surpass the most disliked videos of 2017 and 2018 combined.

Furthermore, the Forbes report notes the Charlotte Flair promo video which kicked off the February 12th episode of Smackdown Live drew 7,400 dislikes in just three hours and currently has over 17,000 dislikes.

Interestingly, the two most disliked videos of 2017 and 2018 involved Roman Reigns, as the 2017 video featured Reigns declaring WWE his “yard” after he defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The most disliked video of 2018 involved match footage of Reigns vs Bobby Lashley to determine who would advance to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

While the dislikes for the 2017 and 2018 videos suggested fans rejecting WWE’s continual push of Roman Reigns as the company’s top babyface, the dislikes for the Charlotte Flair video indicate something quite different. Flair is meant to be hated by the crowd, as WWE draws closer to WrestleMania, and the company’s hope is likely that fans will react with overwhelming positivity when Becky Lynch is eventually added back into the Title match taking place in April.