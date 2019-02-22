Twins interested in Marwin Gonzalez?

According to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes, the Twins are toying with a 3 year deal for super utility player Marwin Gonzalez. At the beginning of the off season, I pegged Gonzalez as a potentially valuable addition to the Twins roster, as a versatile player that could see time at any position, all while capably taking care of himself at the plate.

Now, however, the fit is less obvious. When I thought of Gonzalez initially, I figured him for a regular role given the recent departure of Brian Dozier, and the subsequent gap in the roster. Then, the Twins added Jonathan Schoop and Ronald Torreyes and locked up Jorge Polanco long term. Nelson Cruz came aboard, meaning that no position players would be part timing at DH, and it seemed like there was no longer a need for a utility player.

But now, Gonzalez is still on the market. Given last year’s issued with production with short term contracts for players signed late in free agency, the rumors of a 3 year deal make sense. It further spells the end of Nick Gordon’s status as a piece for the Twins’ future, but it would ensure some value from Gonzalez, and the fact that he is still out there means his demands are more approachable.

And Gonzalez is still a good player. It would take some shuffling of players that aren’t bad, but Gonzalez would be better than, say, Ehire Adrianza, whose spot he would assuredly take. With inconsistency from Miguel Sano, and Schoop’s bounceback no sure thing, a backup plan is a pretty good idea. So, I guess I’m surprised at the interest, but signing Marwin Gonzalez wouldn’t be a bad move for the Twins.