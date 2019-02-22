UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 22/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|598
|2
|2
|2
|Colby Covington
|391
|3
|3
|7
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|4
|4
|3
|Kamaru Usman
|294
|5
|5
|6
|Rafael dos Anjos
|278.5
|6
|6
|8
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|267.5
|7
|7
|10
|Leon Edwards
|227.5
|8
|8
|13
|Gunnar Nelson
|203.5
|9
|NR
|11
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|10
|9
|4
|Darren Till
|201
|11
|10
|5
|Stephen Thompson
|192
|12
|13
|15
|Vicente Luque
|163.5
|13
|11
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|158.5
|14
|NR
|Anthony Pettis
|154
|15
|12
|9
|Demian Maia
|150
|16
|14
|Michael Chiesa
|137.5
|17
|15
|Alex Oliveira
|133.5
|18
|16
|Michel Prazeres
|130
|19
|17
|Sean Strickland
|128
|20
|18
|Alexey Kunchenko
|125
|21
|19
|Sergio Moraes
|122.5
|22
|21
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|117.5
|23
|23
|12
|Neil Magny
|103.5
|24
|24
|14
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|102
|25
|26
|Niko Price
|95
|26
|27
|Claudio Silva
|92.5
|27
|28
|James Krause
|91
|28
|29
|Jake Matthews
|90.5
|29
|30
|Curtis Millender
|88.5
|30
|31
|Mike Perry
|85
|31
|32
|Mickey Gall
|84.5
|32
|25
|Bryan Barberena
|81
|33
|33
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|34
|34
|Alex Garcia
|78.5
|35
|35
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|36
|36
|Peter Sobotta
|72.5
|37
|37
|Carlos Condit
|69
|38
|39
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|68.5
|39
|40
|Jordan Mein
|67.5
|40
|41
|Warlley Alves
|66
|41
|42
|Ramazan Emeev
|64
|42
|43
|Keita Nakamura
|62
|43
|44
|Randy Brown
|61
|44
|45
|Diego Sanchez
|60.5
|45
|37
|Belal Muhammad
|60
|46
|58
|16
|Geoff Neal
|59
|47
|46
|Tim Means
|58.5
|48
|47
|Danny Roberts
|57.5
|49
|48
|Li Jingliang
|57
|50
|50
|Nordine Taleb
|55.5
|51
|51
|Alex Morono
|53
|52
|52
|Dhiego Lima
|52.5
|53
|53
|Zak Ottow
|51.5
|54
|49
|Lyman Good
|50
|55
|54
|Chad Laprise
|49
|56
|55
|Ben Saunders
|48.5
|57
|57
|Song Kenan
|42.5
|58
|59
|Thiago Alves
|30.5
|59
|61
|Shinsho Anzai
|29
|60
|59
|Max Griffin
|28
|61
|62
|George Sullivan
|25.5
|62
|76
|Chance Rencountre
|25
|62
|63
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|64
|64
|Court McGee
|23
|65
|65
|Luan Chagas
|22.5
|66
|66
|Bartosz Fabinski
|16
|67
|67
|Luke Jumeau
|14
|68
|68
|Sultan Aliev
|9
|69
|69
|Emil Meek
|8
|70
|70
|Laureano Staropoli
|5
|70
|70
|Mike Jackson
|5
|72
|72
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|4.5
|73
|73
|Daichi Abe
|4
|73
|73
|Frank Camacho
|4
|75
|75
|Josh Burkman
|2.5
|76
|76
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|76
|76
|CM Punk
|0
|76
|80
|David Zawada
|0
|76
|NR
|Dwight Grant
|0
|76
|80
|Hector Aldana
|0
|76
|NR
|Kyle Stewart
|0
|76
|80
|Luigi Vendramini
|0
|76
|80
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|76
|80
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|76
|80
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|76
|80
|Salim Touahri
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
Shop all things UFC at Amazon!
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments