Veteran Spring Training Invitees who could Fill the Bullpen Void

This season the Indians bullpen is going to look very different than in years past. Gone are Cody Allen and Andrew Miller, and the team made no major deals to bring in reliable veteran arms to replace them. The front office did make its usual batch of minor league signings, and it is possible that one or more of these pitchers could help solve the Indians’ bullpen woes. Here are five veteran pitchers to keep an eye on during spring training in the hopes that the Indians right the bullpen ship in 2019.

Nick Wittgren – In a small but possibly substantive trade this off-season, the Indians acquired right-hander Wittgren from the Florida Marlins for minor league pitcher Jordan Milbrath. In 33.2 innings pitched last season, Wittgren flashed a 2.94 ERA with 31 strikeouts, fifteen walks, and averaged 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. During the past three seasons with the Marlins, Wittgren posted a 3.60 ERA, 116 strikeouts in 127 innings, and averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Wittgren manages to generate a lot of swings and misses with his low-to-mid 90’s fastball, without it being an overpowering pitch. He also has a good curveball, and keeps hitters off balance with his overall command of the strike zone and a deceptive delivery. Wittgren, 27, is known to have the mental toughness to pitch in high leverage situations, but his pitch repertoire probably plays better as a middle reliever. It just so happens that the Indians have a need for middle relief, so this could be a good match.

Alex Wilson – Wilson was a reliable arm for the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen the last four seasons, but as a team in full rebuild mode it decided not to tender a contract to the 32-year old right-hander. The Indians brought Wilson to camp on a minor league deal, in the hopes he can bring a steady presence to a bullpen in disarray. Last season Wilson pitched to a 3.36 ERA and a 1.054 WHIP in 61.2 innings pitched. During his four seasons with the Tigers, Wilson posted a 3.20 overall ERA in 264.2 innings pitched. He struggled a bit at times in 2018, and it is possible that Wilson’s best years are behind him. This could be why he did not land a major league contract this offseason. If Wilson can be close to the reliable pitcher he was for the Tigers the last four years, he could end up being a valuable addition to the Tribe’s pen.

Justin Grimm – A few years ago, Grimm was mowing down National League hitters as a member of the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen. Fast forward to 2018, and Grimm’s career was hanging by a thread. This offseason the Indians signed the 30-year old Grimm to a minor league deal in hopes that he still has something left in the tank. His best season was in 2015 with the Cubs, when Grimm posted a 1.99 ERA, 67 strikeouts, and 26 walks over 49.2 innings. It’s been downhill ever since, until he bottomed out last season with the Kansas City Royals, posting a 13.50 ERA in sixteen games before Kansas City released him. The Seattle Mariners picked him up and assigned him to its AAA affiliate, where Grimm tweaked his delivery and re-developed the slider that he abandoned around 2016. In a small sample size near the end of the season with AAA Tacoma and five games with the Mariners, he showed signs of life (in his five games with the Mariners he posted a 1.93 ERA and a .429 WHIP). If Grimm can continue to throw that slider effectively during spring training, he could salvage his major league career with Cleveland.

A.J. Cole – A well-regarded right-handed prospect when the Washington Nationals drafted him in 2010, Cole posted a 5.32 ERA in 110 innings over his past four big league seasons. After seven decent starts at the end of the 2017 season, Cole was a candidate for the Nationals’ rotation at the start of 2018. Instead the Nationals shipped him to the New York Yankees after he posted a 13.06 ERA in four appearances. As a member of New York’s bullpen he posted a 4.26 ERA, 49 strikeouts, and sixteen walks in 38 innings. The Indians claimed Cole off waivers after the Yankees designated him for assignment this offseason, and initially added him to its 40-man roster. The team later waived Cole to make room for Wittgren, and he is now in the Indians camp as a non-roster invitee after passing through waivers. Cole can strike batters out, but is prone to giving up the long ball. He gave up nine home runs with the Yankees in 38 innings, after giving up six in a mere 10.1 innings with the Nationals last season. If Cole can find a way to keep the ball in the park during spring training, his strikeout potential could entice the Indians to give him a shot in 2019.

Jon Edwards – Edwards, a 31-year old right-hander, has a good chance to make the Indians’ roster, as Francona provided a spoiler alert to fans when he gave Edwards his vote of confidence this offseason. In 2018, Edwards made nine appearances with the Indians as a September call-up. In that time he struck out ten and walked four in 8.2 innings. Edwards missed the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Tommy John surgery. The Indians signed him to a minor league deal before the 2018 season, and he posted a 3.63 ERA, 66 strikeouts, and nineteen walks in 48 innings between AA Akron, AAA Columbus, and the Indians. If Edwards can stay healthy and continue to show the promise of last season, Tito’s vote of confidence will be well-founded.