WWE News: Naomi Explains Jimmy Uso's Arrest, WWE Confirms Talent Departure, Iron Sheik & Rusev Want Roles In Hogan Movie

As noted, new WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso was arrested in Detroit prior to Elimination Chamber on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Uso’s wife Naomi has issued a new Tweet explaining why Jimmy was arrested, claiming, “I was NOT ticketed, I was NOT drinking, leaving the lot I was unaware that it exits to a 1 way street (it was dark snow no signs no traffic I was pulled immediately made a mistake and I own it) as for my husband he’s more of a man you’ll ever be & I’ll leave it at that.”

I was NOT ticketed, I was NOT drinking, leaving the lot I was unaware that it exits to a 1 way street (it was dark snow no signs no traffic I was pulled immediately made a mistake and I own it) as for my husband he’s more of a man you’ll ever be & I’ll leave it at that #blocked https://t.co/ymRRanIQeH — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 22, 2019

WWE Confirms Talent Departure

Earlier this week WWE star Tye Dillinger announced via social media that he has requested his release from WWE, and the company has confirmed Dillinger has been granted his release with the following statement.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Ron Arneill (Tye Dillinger).https://t.co/uqIeqallQf — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2019

Iron Sheik & Rusev Want Roles In Hogan Movie

Earlier this week, we reported that actor Chris Hemsworth will be playing the role of Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic on The Hulkster airing on Netflix. The movie will be co-produced by both Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

WWE Smackdown Live star Rusev took to Twitter following news of the upcoming movie, and said he wants a role in what is sure to be a highly anticipated project.

I can play everybody from Iron Sheik to Sgt Slaughter to Big Boss Man ,Vader and Nicolai Volkoff. Book me pay me brother. https://t.co/oSNw4qxawV — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 20, 2019

In addition to Rusev, legendary Hulk Hogan foe The Iron Sheik spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet regarding the movie, and said he wants to play himself in the upcoming film.

“THE JABRONI OF THE JABRONI MOVIE FOR THE HOLLYWOOD BLONDE JABRONI NEED TO HAVE THE MOST EXCELLENT LEADING HEAL TO MAKE THE IRON SHEIK LOOK LIKE THE LEGEND,” wrote The Iron Sheik. “PROBLEM NOBODY HEAL ENOUGH TO BE THE LEGEND. THIS WAY ONLY PERSON THAT TAKE THE CHRIS HEMSWORTHLESS LOOK LIKE HE THE REAL BABYFACE IS THE LEGEND IRON SHEIK. OTHERWISE THIS MOVIE WORSE THAN THE NOTEBOOK AND WORSE THEN THE JABRONI BETTE MIDLER BEACHES… THIS MOVIE NEVER BE THE IRON SHEIK MOVIE https://itun.es/ca/t96Zcb OR THE MOVIE WHITE CHICKS.

“NETFLIX YOU BE SMART YOU PUT ME IN LIKE I AM THE REAL DENZEL WASHINGTON, JOE MANGANIELLO AND RYAN PHILLIPE OTHERWISE GO F*CK YOURSELF.”