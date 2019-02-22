WWE News: Roman Reigns Appearing On Morning Show, Becky Lynch's 'Raw' Status Revealed, More On Arn Anderson Release

As we noted earlier this morning, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has been released from the company.

According to PWInsider, Anderson was not present at last week’s WWE TV tapings, and people were told he had taken the week off. The report adds that while the exact reason why Anderson was released is not yet known, Anderson’s exit has lead to backstage talk that some of the “old guard” producers in WWE might be on their way out.

WWE recently hired several new, younger backstage producers, including Shane Helms, Abyss, Sonjay Dutt and Shawn Daivari, in order to freshen up the WWE television product.

Roman Reigns Appearing On Morning Show

On Thursday Vince McMahon issued breaking news that Roman Reigns will be making his return to Raw on Monday night. The Tweet indicated Reigns will be appearing on the show to provide fans an update on his battle with leukemia.

Good Morning America has announced that Reigns will be appearing on the show on Tuesday morning, the day after his WWE TV return on Raw.

Becky Lynch’s ‘Raw’ Status Revealed

Following the Ronda Rousey vs Ruby Riott match at WWE Elimination Chamber, Becky Lynch made a surprise appearance and attacked both Rousey and Charlotte Flair, Lynch’s expected opponents at WrestleMania 35.

According to PWInsider, after being kept off WWE Raw and Smackdown Live last week, Becky Lynch is scheduled to make her return to TV on Raw this coming Monday night.

It’s worth noting that Monday’s Raw will be a special, themed event, celebrating the 70th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and it is expected that Charlotte Flair will be on hand for the show. With Ronda Rousey scheduled to be at the show as well, it is likely some sort of interaction between the three women will take place on Monday night.

Becky Lynch remains “suspended” from WWE and as of this writing, the company has yet to announce the expected triple threat match for WrestleMania.