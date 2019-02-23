Antonio Brown rumors indicate three NFL teams have inquired about trade from Steelers

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin next week, so NFL trade rumors around the league are really heating up.

As it goes, one particular team is looking to part ways with two of its biggest weapons on offense. The Steelers are clearly not going to re-sign Le’Veon Bell, so it appears he’s going to hit the free-agent market next month. Antonio Brown, however, is a completely different story, as he’s signed through the 2020 season (with an option for 2021). Not only that, the team would be stuck with over $21 million in dead cap money if they did get rid of him. So while it does appear trading him away would benefit both him and the team, the potential financial implications of such a move make it difficult.

Still, the Steelers are currently fielding offers for Brown, which general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed this past week. Colbert, on Friday, appeared on NFL Network, and he indicated that the Steelers have already spoken with three teams about a potential trade. He did not, however, indicate which teams were in the mix, but NFL insider Mike Garafolo stated that he believes the Jets and Colts are likely two of those three. That’s interesting because the Jets are also rumored to have interest in Bell.

Apparently, Brown wants to go to a team with good camaraderie, which is ironic, because he destroyed the Steelers’ team chemistry this past season.

It makes sense that talks are picking up, as the Steelers would be required to pay Brown a $2.5 million roster bonus if he’s on the team’s payroll on March 17, when the new league year begins. It’s really hard to predict where AB may end up, because no one really knows exactly what his asking price is. Many believe he could net a first-rounder, given his talent and body of work over the years, but others think his value could be lower, due to his ego, attitude and the amount of demands he places on teams. It’s clear that Brown had a negative impact on the Steelers’ locker room this past season, and NFL teams will use that as leverage when trying to negotiate a trade for him in the future.