Kentucky vs Auburn Live Stream Online Channels

Kentucky will face Auburn on 23rd February 2019. The live coverage starts at 1:30 PM ET. Check out the best live stream channels to watch the game here. Many basketball fans don’t miss any match that is related to the sport. And one of such major game that is taking place in the NCAA basketball matches. So today on this Saturday eve as a weekend treat for the basketball fans the match is to be held at 1.30 PM ET.

And it is to be held in the Rupp Arena at the Lexington in KY. Well, the seats are already full so you won’t be able to make it up. And to resolve the distant and delay factor you can use television, but this match is not telecasted everywhere so to watch it live you will have to go with the channels below.

Online channels to watch Kentucky vs Auburn live stream free online



Not every match is aired live but there are ways to watch them, and the same way, not all the countries permit everything, but there are ways. The primary way to watch Kentucky vs Auburn live is listed down below. You can use a VPN to watch it if you face the geo-restriction problem.

Fubo TV

When we think of a TV which is portable, then we can use FUBO as it has great features with highly affordable rates. Fubo TV can be the best choice for Kentucky Vs Auburn match as the TV offers a complete package of sports.

Sling

My brother is crazy about basketball, and he doesn’t have a huge sum of money with him. But using his little savings, he is watching the NCAA basketball match through the sling TV. As it is the most low priced online cable-less TV.

YouTube TV

Watching the Kentucky Vs. Auburn live is not hard if you choose to watch with YouTube as obviously, you will be a user of a un-purchased version of it. Now go to the premium version to watch it live without any Ads which will spoil your mood.

CBS Sports

Isn’t it essential to know the official channel as we all have a belief that official channels will not miss out any fact in the match, right? It will show from the begging to end. And So let me get to point CBS Sports is the only channel which has permission to telecast the NCAA Basketball match live. Thus you can watch today’s game right there with or without cable as well.

Social media

There has not been any information about the telecasting of the Kentucky Vs Auburn match live. But the Facebook users are waiting for the CBS to telecast the current feed videos in its Facebook page.

And it is also expected that they will be telecasting the significant ingredients of the game.

Auburn vs Kentucky match time, date, and venue

Check the quick preview of Kentucky vs Auburn match below.

Start time: 1:30 PM ET

Date: 23rd February 2019

Venue: Rupp Arena in Kentucky

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Jay Bilas, Dan Shulman Maria Taylor are the announcers for the game.

I hope you would have got help in this blog not to miss your favorite basketball match. Keep a track on our website so that you can get new feeds on the latest sports events.