Brayden Schenn may have a concussion, Jordan Kyrou recalled

Jordan Kyrou is getting another crack at the NHL level with the St. Louis Blues. While that news is exciting, it unfortunately comes as Brayden Schenn lands on the IR with an undisclosed injury.

Schenn suffered the injury in the team’s 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 19. With no injury visible following the game, most have speculated that the injury could be a concussion.

I talked to Schenn after the Toronto game and there was no apparent injury. I’ve believe it’s a concussion. #stlblues https://t.co/8jaViFmfYy — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 24, 2019

Schenn’s absence stings as the Blues had been rolling along and he provides a strong veteran presence in the middle of ice. His 39 points in 55 games is the third-most on the Blues. He’s also extremely reliable when it comes to coming back on defense and helping out.

Fortunately, the Blues have the very talented Kyrou to call on to come up and (hopefully) immediately contribute. Kyrou has 14 goals and 22 assists in 36 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage. He’s also the fourth-fastest player in AHL history based on his speedy performance at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition.

The 20-year-old Kyrou is an extremely exciting player who could make a lot of long-term noise with the Blues. His promotion is bittersweet due to it coming as a result of an injury to a key player, but it will be a lot of fun to watch him back at the NHL level.