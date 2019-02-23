Draymond Green flattens Chris Paul with hard screen, causes rib injury (Video)

Warriors big man Draymond Green has been known to lower the boom on his opponents during games from time to time, and Saturday’s Western Conference showdown with the Rockets was no different.

Green was opportunistic on one particular play, as he clearly saw Rockets point guard Chris Paul blindly backing up into him, while trying to guard Steph Curry. The Warriors big man made the most of the opportunity, as he set a perfect screen right near midcourt, which Paul went flying into. It sent CP3 to the floor, while Green was completely unfazed.

This Draymond Green screen on CP3 😳 (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/tLGitsuxyf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 24, 2019

CP3 got up slowly, and was seen holding his ribs. He eventually made his way off the court to the locker room for further examination. We’ll update this post when we hear the extent of the rib injury, although it appeared to be more of a bruise than anything, but we’ll see.