WWE News: '205 Live' Star Moved To NXT UK, More On TJP Release, How Did 'Fighting With My Family' Do At The Box Office?

As noted, TJP is the latest WWE star to be released from the company, coming on the heels of WWE confirming the releases of Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami.

Both Dillinger and Itami requested their releases from WWE and had them granted, however, in the case of TJP, PWInsider is reporting the former Cruiserweight Champion did not ask for his release, and instead WWE made the decision to release him.

TJP commented on his release and his time in WWE with the following Tweet:

Thanks for giving me a chance and letting me play for the team I grew up watching 🙏💙❤️💛 https://t.co/r7001mqjx2 — 🇺🇸 TEDDY PLAYER ONE 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) February 22, 2019

‘205 Live’ Star Moved To NXT UK Brand

WWE held a round of NXT UK TV tapings on Friday night in Coventry, England, and according to PWInsider, 205 Live star Noam Dar made a surprise appearance at the tapings.

During the appearance, Dar cut a promo in front of the live crowd and noted that he will be moving back to Europe and will become a full-time member of the NXT UK brand moving forward. It appears as if Dar will remain on 205 Live until he moves back to Europe, and he most recently feuded with Tony Nese on the Tuesday night brand with his last bout against Nese ending in a loss on February 12th.

How Did ‘Fighting With My Family’ Do At The Box Office?

This weekend marked the opening of Fighting With My Family, the new Paige biopic co-produced by The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and WWE Studios.

According to Deadline, the movie took in $7.7 million in its opening night, which is above the estimated $7 million initially projected for the movie.

While the movie is not likely to generate big box office numbers compared to how other movies produced by The Rock typically perform, the Deadline report notes the film is a passion project for The Rock, and is being received favorably by both fans and critics. “The wrestling pic has an A CinemaScore, 4 Stars on PostTrak with a 57% definite recommend,” reports Deadline. “Females and males over 25 at 31% each are buying tickets and giving it respectively its best scores of 85% and 82%.”

RelishMix adds, Fighting With My Family “has fans piling-on over the positive and enthusiastic tone to the film and high concept of The Rock playing The Rock and his real life involvement in delivering the project which continues from pre-release buzz — indexing from RelishMix Convo of 7.0, up to 8.5 out of 10, which is very strong.”

