JuJu Smith-Schuster plays football inside shopping mall with fans (Video)

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a larger-than-life personality, and, as such, he’s both loved and respected by fans.

And now that Smith-Schuster could be on track to being the team’s go-to/No. 1 receiver, with Antonio Brown on the trade block, JuJu can enjoy the benefit of being worshipped by fans.

He can also do as he pleases in public places — like shopping malls, for instance. Smith-Schuster recently had some fun with some young kids in a mall, lining up to play football inside of it.

JuJu’s out here running routes in crowded malls (via @TeamJuJu) pic.twitter.com/a2d891gN6T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2019

We wonder if the mall had a dome, two uprights and a bench to sit on.