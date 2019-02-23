Look: These Robert Kraft prostitution memes mocking him are hilarious

Robert “Bob” Kraft has owned the Patriots for a quarter-century, and he’s kept a pretty clean sheet as it relates to his personal life, for the most part — until recently, that is.

Kraft was caught up in a prostitution scandal at a “day spa” in Jupiter, Florida, and the incident has dominated the sports news cycle over the past 24 hours or so. He was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution, and his name was on a lengthy list of those that were allegedly involved in illegal sex acts at Orchids of Asia Day.

It hasn’t stopped him from enjoying himself, though, as he was seen partying in Hollywood at a pre-Oscars party on Saturday.

Maybe he’s trying to escape the embarrassing talk on social media about him. The memes alone have gone pretty hard, and we found some of them funny, so we shared the best ones below.

Best meme yet on Kraft pic.twitter.com/p7NPhpEHeM — sP (@sellputs) February 22, 2019

The woman responsible for catching Robert Kraft pic.twitter.com/dLXQBNjoxw — Randy Marsh🇺🇸 (@Stans_Dad) February 22, 2019

FBI: busts down door Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/GOqwX8t7a1 — Apollos SZN (@3testes) February 23, 2019

And, our personal favorite.

😂😂😂 Robert Kraft, R. Kelly & Jussie smollett all going to jail now…damn pic.twitter.com/8bAifsBui4 — Kyle Clinton-Kermit III Jeffers (@kjplatinum) February 23, 2019

Too funny.