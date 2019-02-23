Mets broadcasters Keith Hernandez, Gary Cohen nearly get drilled by ball in booth during spring training game (Video)

Being an analyst, commentator or reporter requires being extremely close to the action during sporting events, but sometimes that can result in media members finding themselves in situations that can be a bit dangerous.

That’s what happened to Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez while they were calling Saturday’s spring training game against the Braves.

A foul ball came hurtling in their direction, but neither were all that fazed. Hernandez, as a former first baseman, didn’t even stand up out of his seat, and instead elected to put his hands up in an attempt to catch the ball. Cohen stood up, but didn’t seem to be taken out of his element.

The Mets’ broadcast team was READY for this foul ball. No flinch at all. Just ready to get in front of the ball. (via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/pMyzXa7i3b — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2019

Neither guy caught the ball, but neither were affected by it, either. They’re true professionals in the booth.