NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

By February 23, 2019

Feb 13, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) shoots over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Andre Drummond – Detroit (vs Atlanta)

26 points, 9-13 FG, 21 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, 1 block

Another 20-20 night for AD.

 

