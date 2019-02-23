North Carolina (UNC) vs Florida State Live Stream Channels, Start Time, Date, and Venue

For all the basketball enthusiasts, ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Basketball Tournament is a much-awaited event. As the tournament is proceeding, cut-to-cut matches are being expected. One such match is going to take place between UNC and Florida State at the Chapel Hill in North Carolina.

The Florida State men’s b-ball team is going to make an outing to North Carolina for ACC for the match which is to be on Saturday, February 23, 2019. The match is going to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. The Florida State unit positioned at No. 16 has entered the diversion 21-5 by and large and 9-4 in the ACC after they won with 77-64 on Tuesday at the Clemson.

Time: 3:45 PM Date: 23rd February 2019 Venue: Chapel Hill, NC

Best Channels to Watch North Carolina vs Florida State Live Streaming Free Online

With this, the No. 8-positioned North Carolina has come to an overall score of 21-5 and 11-2 in the ACC after they won against Duke with 88-72 on Wednesday. Here is a list of official TV channels where you can catch the live action between UNC vs Florida State:

ESPN

Basketball fans can catch all the live action from the ACC at ESPN. Besides the live match coverage, ESPN also offers fixtures, match predictors and statistics to keep the fans updated about the match possibilities. ESPN viewers can also access ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN App. So, what are you waiting for? Book your seat seats ahead of your TV sets and revel in the live action.

CBS Sports

All the basketball enthusiasts can glue to their television screens and watch all the live coverage of the UNC vs Florida State match at CBS Sports. Besides, their official channel, portions of the CBS’s coverage can also be streamed online with the NBC Sports app. So, don’t worry if you are not at home, and still, need to watch your favorite game screening. Just browse through the CBS app and catch all the action and updates live. So, set for all the thrill and have countless fun.

FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 is one of the official marketing partners associated with the ACC tournament of basketball. It is going to be a house-full show on FOX Sports network for the UNC vs Florida State match. So, catch every glimpse of the fun.

BT Sport 3

The BT Sports 3 will be screening all the live coverage on their official TV channel. They will be providing the coverage of the entire match. It would be great fun to watch the clash between both these teams and let’s see who wins!

Big12 Sports

Big12 Sports Channel will be broadcasting the live match for viewers of North America, but the fans living in the rest of the world need not get upset as they also can enjoy the same from their website with the same name everywhere. Apart from enjoying the live streaming, viewers can also watch interviews of their favorite basketball stars, press conferences as well as highlights of the previous matches as well.

Conclusion

Get ready for the all the streaming action of UNC vs Florida State match to be aired live on these channels.