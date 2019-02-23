Teams chasing Isles bolster lineups as NHL trade deadline nears

The heat got turned up on the Islanders on Friday as two division rivals chasing them in the standings bolstered their lineups days before Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

In a bit of a blow to the Islanders hopes, the Columbus Blue Jackets acquired highly valued rental Matt Duchene from the Ottawa Senators in a deal that sent two forward prospects, a first-round pick and a conditional first-round pick to Ottawa. Defenseman Julius Bergman was also dealt to Columbus as part of the deal.

The move signified the Blue Jackets, who sit third in the Metropolitan Division and six points behind the Islanders, are in a win-now mode. Furthering the blow to the Islanders, who have had their eye on Duchene for some time now, is the trickledown effect it has in relation to pending free agent Artemi Panarin.

Panarin was a long shot to be acquired by the Islanders before the trade deadline, but Friday’s move all but ensures that Panarin will not be moved by the Blue Jackets before Monday.

Add to the fray an improved Washington Capitals squad that picked up defenseman Nick Jensen from Detroit. The second place Capitals had already traded for Carl Hagelin the day prior, bolstering their forward group.

Now the focus turns to Lou Lamoriello and the Islanders front office to see if they respond with a move of their own. Rumors had indicated that the Islanders had been very involved in discussions to make a move for a big name forward and that Lamoriello is looking to make some sort of deal to bolster the Islanders.

It’s no secret that the Islanders power play has struggled this season and another top-six forward could do wonders to help that.

“I think Lou Lamoriello absolutely wants to add,” hockey insider Pierre LeBrun told TSN 1040 on Friday. “He’s got the cap room – obviously he’s got the cap room after losing John Tavares and not replacing him.

“So I think they’re pretty excited about what they’ve accomplished this year. They’re in first place in the wide-open Metro, and they’d like to add.”

However, with the two biggest names on the trading block off the board, the Islanders attention has shifted to other names. Mark Stone remains the most appealing option for the Islanders when it comes to a rental player that will help improve the team.

Not a big surprise considering what happened last night, but, word is OTT put Mark Stone on the market after the game in NJ. Ryan Dzingel also became available yesterday. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 22, 2019

Stone has 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) over 59 games for the Senators and his five power-play goals this season would place him third among the Islanders this year. His goals and assists would automatically put him in the team lead in each category as well.

Stone is the other big name expected to be shipped out of the Canadian capital city before Monday’s deadline and it is likely that Lamoriello has had conversations with Ottawa about the asking price for Stone.

However, Stone is another impending UFA and Lamoriello might be hardpressed to make a deal with Ottawa if their asking price is too high for the rental.

New Jersey’s Marcus Johansson, Detroit’s Gustav Nyquits and Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds could be other options for the Islanders if they do make a deal before 3 p.m. on Monday. Ilya Kovalchuk’s name has been thrown around as well, with some reports indicating that Lamoriello does have some interest in acquiring the 35-year-old forward.

Plan remains for Wayne Simmons to play tonight. The points in the standings still matter to Philly. Obviously we’ll see how the trade discussions go… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 23, 2019

Lots of traction on Marcus Johansson, who will be held out of lineup again for NJ for trade deadline reasons — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 23, 2019

Very little real information will come out of the Islanders front office. Lamoriello is known to run a tight ship with very few leaks.

For now, the speculation will roll on as that 3 p.m. deadline ticks closer and closer.