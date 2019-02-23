UFC Fight Night 145 Live Stream Channels - Błachowicz vs Santos

Get ready for UFC Fight Night 145 as it makes its first appearance on the ESPN Network with Ngannou vs Velasquez on 23rd February. This new era of UFC will be fought on Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. In its tie-up with ESPN, the fight night of UFC will begin at 6 PM ET and 11 AM GMT.

At UFC Fight Night, the bantamweight champion Cain Velasquez will wrestle with flyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The match will be a total treat to the eyes as we will see some unique action on the part of both the wrestlers. Velasquez is known for his combination based wrestling and will be pitted against Olympic-echelon wrestler, Ngannou who is known for his excellent karate style striking.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 145 Jan Błachowicz vs Thiago Santos live streaming free online

If you are wondering which channels to watch the NFC Fight Night on, here we have a list of some official and important channels that you can watch the Fight on. Enjoy the game on these channels hassle-free and have the time of your life.

UFC on ESPN

Wrestling fans are looking like a cat on the hot brick as UFC Fight Night is slated to happen on Saturday. Understanding what a sports fan wants, ESPN will showcase the fight cards updates, rumors, schedule and much more on its channel and ESPN app. You can watch the match between the two juggernauts of wrestling on ESPN along with its details on timing, TV listings, results, news, and analysis.

UFC Fight Night live on UFC TV

At UFC TV, watch the famous rivals engaging in a classic duel on Saturday. Viewers will enjoy premium access to the world’s most significant live events with UFC’s Pay-Per-View, and can also subscribe to UFC Fight Pass to break open into exclusive fights, original shows & much more.

The UFC fight night is all set to go live, and UFC TV will bring the most prominent names of Saturday, Velasquez and Ngannou in a face-off inside the Octagon. All the prime-time action and matchups will be provided live on all the devices. With UFC Fight Pass viewers will also get access to hundreds of live UFC fights, original shows and behind-the-scenes footage.

Fox Sports

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is being raised to the next level on 19 Jan and Fox Sports will live stream the action inside the cage. Stay tuned to Fox Sports for the live scores, videos, results of Velasquez v. Ngannou.

Fox Sports has always doled out live broadcasts of all the major sports such as UFC, WWE, Football, Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga, Asian Football, Asian AFF Suzuki Cup, Motorsports, Formula 1, Combat Sports, Combat Sports, Australian Open, Badminton, Basketball, WWE, and other sports.

At Fox Sports, you will enjoy a seamless live stream experience of watching Francis Ngannou defend his title against Cain Velasquez.

BT Sport 2

UFC’S live streaming, KOs, full fight replays, and magazine show episodes, everything will be available under one head: BT Sport 2

This Saturday, watch UFC with HD experience at Max 4K package on BT TV. You will get access to some of the most exceptional coverage of the fighting championship on BT Sports as you witness images being delivered at 50 frames-per-second.

You will get hands-on access to live to stream of TV matches, latest news, videos, fixtures, results, and tables. So just imagine the punches being planted by Velasquez and Ngannou being showcased in sharper detail. The most electrifying moments of the match will appear more dramatic to you. So, feel UFC 2019 like never before.

Fight Channel

This channel is a one-stop solution to feed your wrestling sports obsession. Fight Channel is one of a kind TV channel of Europe which is sincerely devoted to the live telecast of world’s most influential martial arts such as boxing, kick-boxing, free-kick, etc.

An audience can track UFC, Bellator, Glory, M-1, Enfusion, K-1, and World Series of Boxing on Fight Channel. The channel also offers content of educative value such as documentary issues related to martial arts.

TSN 5

When TJ Velasquez knocks out Henry Ngannou on Saturday night, to vie for a chance of becoming a double-champion, TSN’s will showcase it live to the viewers. TSN MMA analyst Robin Black in tow with UFC veteran Chad Laprise will provide an analysis of Velasquez’s unique skill set. Get access to the latest news, videos, information about champions and fighters, as well as rankings on TSN 5 on 17 February.

UFC Fight Night 145 Card

Check out complete fight card for UFC Fight Night 145 below.

Main Card

Jan Błachowicz vs Thiago Santos

Stefan Struve vs Marcos Rogério de Lima

Gian Villante vs Michał Oleksiejczuk

Liz Carmouche vs Lucie Pudilová

John Dodson vs Petr Yan

Magomed Ankalaev vs Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card

Carlo Pedersoli Jr vs Dwight Grant

Daniel Teymur vs Chris Fishgold

Veronica Macedo vs Gillian Robertson

Damir Hadžović vs Polo Reyes

Michel Prazeres vs Ismail Naurdiev

Conclusion

These are some of the best official channels which will live stream UFC. You can get access to them on both TV and digital media platforms. So, get ready for some thunderbolt punches as two ace wrestlers go in for a jittery brawl.