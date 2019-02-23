WATCH: Rapper Lil Pump has porn star Riley Reid smoking blunt through his toes, then sucking on them

Rapper Lil Pump may only be 18 years of age, but he’s already become a major player in the music/entertainment game.

Lil Pump seems to be in literally everyone’s circles, as he’s been spotted hanging out with fellow rappers, producers and celebrities. You’ll want to see who he was recently with, though, which was probably an enjoyable encounter.

On Friday night, Lil Pump had a “play date” with known porn star Riley Reid. The two of them appeared to have a Netflix-and-chill type hangout, according to the video Lil Pump posted. It showed a naked Reid smoking a blunt that was cleverly positioned in between his toes, and in between puffs, she proceeded to suck on said toes.

BITCHES SUCKIN & SMOKING BLUNTS OFF MY TOES IN 2019 💦 pic.twitter.com/NJwHKjZmDZ — Lil pump (@lilpump) February 23, 2019

It’s good to be Lil Pump.