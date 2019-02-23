WWE News: The Rock Just Caused Major Speculation, Top Matches Announced For 'NXT Takeover New York' And 'Smackdown Live'

WWE held a round of NXT UK TV tapings today in Coventry, England, and during the tapings the first title match was officially announced for the upcoming NXT Takeover New York special airing over WrestleMania weekend.

It was announced that Pete Dunne will be defending his WWE NXT UK Title against WALTER, the international superstar who made his debut on WWE TV at the NXT Takeover Blackpool special. The bout is the first title match set for the special airing two nights before WrestleMania 35 in Brooklyn, NYC.

Top Matches Announced For Smackdown Live

WWE has announced the following for next week’s episode of Smackdown Live taking place in Charlotte, NC:

-Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston will have an in-ring contract signing for their match at WWE Fastlane.

-Ricochet and Aleister Black will team up to face Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

-Johnny Gargano will face Cesaro in a singles match.

The Rock Just Caused Major Speculation

The Rock made an announcement via Instagram earlier today which has pro wrestling fans buzzing, as The Great One will be making a surprise appearance at a screening of Fighting With My Family tonight in Atlanta. The screening comes just two days before Raw takes place in the same city, featuring Roman Reigns’ return, and has fueled speculation that The Rock might make an appearance.

“Let’s roll ATLANTA!”, The Rock posted. “The secret surprise is out thanks to @kevinhart4real’s big mouth! I’ll be at REGAL ATLANTIC STATION TONIGHT to surprise the crowd watching #FightingWithMyFamily. Thank you so much for the love and support everyone — I’m grateful and can’t wait to return the love back tonight in the theater. My son Kev is gettin’ big.”