6 Best supplements for relieving knee pain and stiffness

The knee joint is essential for mobility and any aching of the knee can vastly impair one’s life. Fortunately, there are supplements to help ease knee pain and stiffness. They are claimed to have a better profile than most of the tried drugs. These include:

Glucosamine

Inflammation is a major cause of knee pain. Swelling in the knees can be due to mechanical injury or an infection. Supplements are available that contain glucosamine which has anti-inflammatory properties to alleviate such pains. Analgesic and disease-modifying properties will allow for quick healing in case of an infection.

Also, it is vital for the development of cartilages in the knees to prevent pain. Research has shown that the glucosamine sulfate formulation is beneficial when taken for more than six months.

Chondroitin

The knee joint is a delicate joint that is prone to damage from various stressors. Infection or injuries can all lead to deterioration in the mobility and working of the knee joint. Chondroitin sulfate as an agent used in the management of knee pain and stiffness, works by suppressing the inflammatory pathways to relieve pressures. Besides, chondroitin will help in slowing down the progression of joint damage.

Ginger extract

Studies have shown that ginger has analgesic properties comparable to many over the counter pain killers. Ginger is particularly beneficial in patients experiencing morning knee stiffness. Its action is similar to ibuprofen and COX-2 inhibitors. It should be taken twice daily for knee osteoarthritis for a period of three months. Its activity can be useful in rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Avocado-soybean Unsaponifiables

Small scale trials for the use of Avocado-soybean Unsaponifiable have suggested significant benefits in knee pains. It blocks pro-inflammatory chemicals that are responsible for the deterioration of synovial cell in the joints. Further, it helps in the regeneration of healthy connective tissues. Using ASU will help improve your symptoms in knee pains and reduce the pill burden in using NSAIDs.

Turmeric and curcumin

The active chemical in turmeric is curcumin. It is essential in reducing joint pain and swelling. Its action is by inhibiting the inflammatory cytokines and enzymes. Research has suggested long-term improvement in pain and general body function in knee osteoarthritis patients. A 2012 study using BCM-95, a curcumin product showed better therapy profile compared to the NSAID diclofenac sodium. You can also use the remedy in osteoarthritis.

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

MSM can be extracted from many green plants and animals. It is also possible to get synthetic preparations from the laboratory. It is combined with other supplements like in joint advance to treat arthritis. It can be taken orally or intradermal to ease inflammation in different body areas. Twelve weeks of therapy with MSM will significantly help reduce pain and disability.it is poised as the natural solution for pain, and you should try it for knee pain. Since there is no recommended dietary allowance, you should seek a physician’s advice before using it.