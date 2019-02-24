Best Online Channels To Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Stream Premier League Clash

Manchester United will take on rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, and the fixture will serve as an exciting matchup for Jurgen Klopp’s side and the penultimate one for Jose Mourinho. The manager of the Red Devils Jose Mourinho cautioned Klopp about the Sunday’s fixture, while Klopp hasn’t tasted any success since taking control from the 2015-16 season.

Liverpool is yet to be defeated since their manager Jurgen Klopp’s third full season. At 13-3-0, a win against Manchester United would put them one point in front of Manchester City for the top position in the Premier League. At present they are 16 points clear of 6th spot Man U in the points table of the premier league.

If Liverpool loses on Sunday, it will be a big blow to their championships chances, which they want to win for the first time in 29 years.

Manchester United vs Liverpool 2019 live streaming free channels

The fans of the EPL would like to watch the match, any which way they can. Some of them can flock in the stadium at Old Trafford. But for those who cannot watch in the stadium, they can watch via live streaming channels.

Manchester United against Liverpool will commence at 2:05 pm on Sunday 24th February 2019.

Find out all that you want to know about the Premier League match, including how to watch on TV and on the web, below.

Here is a list of channels;

1.Sky Sports

You can watch Manchester Vs. Liverpool 2019 live on the official channel Sky Sports. Sky Sports users can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

Sky Sports is charged at 24 dollars, with a trial period of 7 days. You can cancel the subscription any time.

2. Now TV

If you don’t have Sky, you can view the Manchester United Vs. Liverpool 2019 match on NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for $12, seven days go for $19 or a month go for $44, all without requiring an agreement.

NOW TV has a free 7-day trial pack and can be streamed through a computer or apps on smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

3. FuboTV

It is one of the top live streaming channels, offering a wide range of sports content, shows and news, directly in its core bundle. But, it truly sparkles with worldwide soccer, offering UniMas, 10 beIN Sports channels, NBCSN, FS1 and FS2, and many more.

You can watch everything from the match between Man United Vs. Liverpool in the English Premier League to La Liga all in one place. You’ll also get a 7-day free trial pack.

4. Sling TV

Sling TV is another option of watching the EPL match between Man U and Liverpool. It Provides 2 base channel packs, both of which cost just $25 a month: Sling Orange, which has 3 ESPN channels, and Sling Blue, which consists of FS1 and FS2, NBCSN, and plenty more. Sling Orange + Blue costs at $40 a month.

It offers a 7-day free trial pack, you can test the quality of the streaming. You can go ahead with the subscription only if you are satisfied, else cancel at any time.