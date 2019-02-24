Columbus on the verge of acquiring the Ottawa Senators

via GIPHY

The Columbus Blue Jackets seemed to have one of the top trade candidates in Artemi Panarin. Instead, the Blue Jackets saw some sliver of an opening, and they decided to go for it. They did what any self respecting contender would do, and said to themselves “what team is the currently the biggest disaster, both in terms of talent and locker room chemistry?” and started acquiring as many of those players as they could. So far, so good! They’ve added Matt Duchesne and Ryan Dzingel to bolster their forward lines. Next, they are going to add Cody Ceci, Spartacat, Alexander Daigle and retire Alexi Yashin’s number.