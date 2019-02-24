Look: Lakers team bus left without head coach Luke Walton on it

Featured

The Lakers have been dealing with chemistry issues during their losing streak, and what happened on Saturday night sure isn’t going to help solve that problem.

Not only did the team give up 128 points in a poor defensive effort during Saturday’s loss to the Pelicans, but the Lakers left the arena without their head coach.

Luke Walton has been on the hot seat, and his job security is in question right now, so when word of the team bus leaving Smoothie King Center without its head coach spread, it further raised questions about how much longer he’d be at the helm.

Sure, maybe it was just an honest mistake, but if the players really respected their head coach, at least one of them likely would have noticed that he wasn’t on the bus, and would’ve made sure the driver waited for him to get on board before departing.

