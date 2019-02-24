Featured

Michael Vick makes appearance on field at Birmingham Iron-Atlanta Legends game (Video)

Michael Vick makes appearance on field at Birmingham Iron-Atlanta Legends game (Video)

Featured

Michael Vick makes appearance on field at Birmingham Iron-Atlanta Legends game (Video)

By February 24, 2019

By: |

Former NFL star Michael Vick may have walked away from being the Atlanta Legends’ offensive coordinator, but he did make an appearance at Sunday’s game.

Vick was on the field at Georgia State Stadium before the Legends’ game against the Birmingham Iron kicked off, and he got the crowd into it by setting the ball down, then doing a first-down gesture.

Vick shared some words with an official as well, and we’d love to know what they talked about. Maybe Vick was looking for a roughing the passer penalty somewhere down the road, or maybe the ref just wanted an autograph.

Featured

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

7hr

Mets 7hr ago

In the second inning on Saturday, the Braves scored a run on a sac fly on a ball hit to Juan Lagares. One would have expected Lagares to (…)

More Featured
Home