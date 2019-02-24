Michael Vick makes appearance on field at Birmingham Iron-Atlanta Legends game (Video)

Former NFL star Michael Vick may have walked away from being the Atlanta Legends’ offensive coordinator, but he did make an appearance at Sunday’s game.

Vick was on the field at Georgia State Stadium before the Legends’ game against the Birmingham Iron kicked off, and he got the crowd into it by setting the ball down, then doing a first-down gesture.

Vick shared some words with an official as well, and we’d love to know what they talked about. Maybe Vick was looking for a roughing the passer penalty somewhere down the road, or maybe the ref just wanted an autograph.