Speculation Abounds As 'Starrcast' Files Very Interesting Trademark Involving The Undertaker

WWE legend The Undertaker turned heads in the wrestling world when several weeks ago he removed any and all mentions of WWE from his social media accounts.

Following the social media scrubbing, The Undertaker noted that he is currently available for bookings, which lead to the major announcement that The Dead Man will be appearing at Starrcast II taking place over AEW’s Double Or Nothing weekend.

According to PWInsider, Starrcast has filed to trademark the name “Dead Man Talking”, which most likely involves The Undertaker and his Starrcast II appearance.

The PWInsider report notes the trademark filing is for the purposes of “entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

As of this writing, it remains unclear exactly to what the trademark will apply, as leading speculation is that The Undertaker might be doing some type of “Dead Man Talking” event during the Starrcast weekend, which could include a Q&A, live show, etc. There is also speculation that the trademark filing could be in connection with a new podcast The Undertaker plans to launch, as Starrcast creator Conrad Thompson currently co-hosts podcasts with names such as Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff.

As noted, Vince McMahon was reportedly none too pleased when he heard the news that The Undertaker is appearing at Starrcast, but reports note that The Dead Man remains under contract with WWE despite his Starrcast appearance, as the event technically is not affiliated with All Elite Wrestling.