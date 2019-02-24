WWE News: Top Indie Stars Make NXT UK Debuts, Longtime NXT Star Moves To UK Brand, Interesting Names Attend Ric Flair Party

As we noted following Friday night’s WWE NXT UK TV tapings, Noam Dar officially has moved from 205 Live to the NXT UK brand and will be relocating to Europe in the coming weeks.

According to PWInsider, in addition to Dar, NXT star Kassius Ohno has been moved to the NXT UK brand and will be relocating in order to appear for the brand full-time.

The NXT UK brand also saw the debut of two top independent stars at the tapings over the weekend, as both Piper Niven, better known as Viper on the indie scene, as well as Ilja Dragunov, made their NXT UK debuts.

Niven has appeared in WWE in the past, competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament and making it all the way to the third round before being eliminated by Toni Storm. Niven appears to have setup a feud with Rhea Ripley upon debuting for the NXT UK brand.

At tonight's NXT UK show Piper Niven joined the roster confronting Rhea Ripley

ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. Ashton Smith is the dark match opener!

Tons Of Names Attend Ric Flair Birthday Party

WWE will be celebrating Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s 70th birthday tomorrow night on Raw, but ahead of the big party Flair’s wife threw The Nature Boy a surprise party on Friday night, and it was attended by tons of WWE and celebrity names.

As seen in the photos below, names such as Triple H, Shane McMahon, Chris Jericho, Edge and Beth Phoenix, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and The Rock’s mother, Ata Johnson, were in attendance for the party.

Flair commented on the party by Tweeting, “I Cannot Even Begin To Describe How Much Last Night Meant To Me! First, I Want To Thank My Lovely Wife Wendy For Planning The Whole Thing! Next, I Would Like To Thank All My Wonderful Friends And Family Who Came Out And Made It Such A Memorable And Amazing Night!”

I Cannot Even Begin To Describe How Much Last Night Meant To Me! First, I Want To Thank My Lovely Wife Wendy For Planning The Whole Thing! Next, I Would Like To Thank All My Wonderful Friends And Family Who Came Out And Made It Such A Memorable And Amazing Night!

Best Birthday Party Ever. Happy 70th @RicFlairNatrBoy thanks for the years of entertainment, inspiration, and wooooooos. Many more years to come. Diamonds and Ric Flair are 4 ever

– Many more (via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/ONooAODl4n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2019

In addition to the wrestling names, which included a tongue-in-cheek Tweet from Jericho as seen above, names such as Evander Holyfield, Ronald Funches, Todd Gurley and Charles Barkely were all in attendance for Flair’s birthday “bash.”

As noted, tomorrow night’s celebration on Raw might be for Ric Flair, but with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair both expected to be in attendance for the show, fans can most likely expect some kind of angle to take place building towards Lynch vs Flair vs Rousey at WrestleMania 35.