2019 Edmonton Oilers Trade Deadline Live Blog

All of the rumors and talk come to an end today. It’s NHL trade deadline day, unquestionably one of my favorite days of the year. There will no doubt be movement around the NHL, and I’m quite confident in saying that the Edmonton Oilers will be part of that movement. I’m expecting a few moves by interim GM Keith Gretzky.

Fact of the matter is, even after a 2-0-1 home stand, the Oilers are still eight points out of a playoff spot. Yes, they have two games in hand on the Wild but time is running out. An eight point gap to make up with only 21 games left is a tough ask for any team.

The Oilers, as a result, are expected to sell today. The team is pushing pending UFA’s Alex Chiasson and Alex Petrovic, and I’d expect both to be dealt at some point prior to the deadline.

In addition, the Oilers are also looking to move veteran F’s Zack Kassian and Kyle Brodziak. Both players are solid depth pieces, but both are overpaid and every dollar counts for Edmonton moving forward. I’d wager Kassian gets moved today, but the market likely won’t be as kind to Brodziak.

Don’t be shocked to see Gretzky buying a bit as well. Edmonton is in the market for winger help, while also still searching for the elusive top-four, right-shot defender. Of course, any player Edmonton buys would need to have term on their contract and it would need to be a money-for-money kind of deal. It narrows down the options, but keep an eye on Florida’s Mike Hoffman.

Among the other things we are hearing this morning, Kris Russell’s name is out there. I’m not sure the Oil pull the trigger, but Columbus is absolutely sniffing around and I believe Winnipeg could have mild interest as well. The Jets, however, are likely looking for a cheaper option and could be a fit for Kevin Gravel if Edmonton elects to move him.

Lastly, there have been rumblings about teams checking in on D Darnell Nurse, but I have yet to hear anything on that front. I’d be floored if Nurse moved today.

Gretzky is auditioning for the full-time GM’s job, don’t forget that. He’s done fine work to this point, but today is going to be the big selling point. If he can clear some money off the books for next season and add a few assets while he’s at it? It only strengthens his case to run Hockey Operations moving forward. Keep an eye on the Oilers today, I don’t think they’ll go quietly.

It’s a little after 6:30 am on the east coast as I write this, and I think we are in for a long and fun day. I’ll be updating this blog as news comes in. Enjoy!

Updates (All Times Eastern):

7:56 AM: Aaron Portzline of The Athletic is reporting that the Columbus Blue Jackets are willing to part with F Sonny Milano for a “respectable” draft pick. Portzline reports the Jackets aren’t expecting a first rounder in return. Milano, a first-round pick in 2014, registered 14 goals in 55 games for the Jackets a season ago. He’s currently dealing with a concussion in the AHL, but is expected back within the next two weeks.

He’s not going to push the needle, but Milano has some skill and I think is ready for the NHL. Even as a depth piece, the pending RFA forward could be a decent fit for a team looking for value contracts like Edmonton. Depending on the price, this is the kind of add I could see Keith Gretzky making today.