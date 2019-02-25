BREAKING: Batista Makes Shocking Return To WWE 'Raw' And Sets The Stage For Huge 'WrestleMania' Match

This week’s episode of WWE Raw was certainly newsworthy, as it saw the return of former Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who announced he is in remission from leukemia and is officially back on the Raw roster.

This week’s show also featured what was supposed to be a massive birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, but that was not meant to be as evidenced by the show’s surprise ending.

The final segment of Raw tonight featured Triple H and Stephanie McMahon announcing several WWE Hall of Famers, including Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat and Sting, for the Flair celebration, and the entire Raw locker room was standing at the entrance ramp anxiously awaiting The Nature Boy.

However, before Ric Flair could make his entrance, cameras cut to the back to reveal Batista had made his return to WWE and had attacked Ric Flair in an attempt to get Triple H’s attention. The Animal then proceeded to enter Flair’s locker room door, and after a short while Batista emerged dragging the unconscious body of Ric Flair behind him.

Batista then looked into the camera and proclaimed, “do I have your attention now, Hunter?”

The show went off the air with Triple H exiting the ring and up the ramp to check on the condition of Flair.

It appears as if Batista’s surprise return to WWE tonight is setting up the rumored Triple H vs Batista match at WrestleMania 35, however that has yet to be announced by WWE.

Around the same time reports surfaced claiming Batista was negotiating with WWE for a return match at WrestleMania, it was reported that the former WWE Champion was also entertaining an offer from All Elite Wrestling. It’s clear now which path Batista chose to take, and it looks like he will be getting the WWE “send off” match he has been lobbying for since his last run in the company came to an end.