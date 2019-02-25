DeMarcus Cousins throws Jeremy Lamb's shoe off court, gets technical (Video)

DeMarcus Cousins has a history of racking up technical fouls, but sometimes his reputation works against him, and he ends up being on the other end of weak calls by officials.

That appeared to be what happened during Monday’s game against the Hornets, when Cousins was essentially attempting to remove an obstacle from the court. Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb’s shoe had fallen off his foot on one particular play in the fourth quarter, and it was laying in the middle of the court. Cousins picked it up and tossed it off the court, and for some reason, he was hit with a technical foul for doing so.

Boogie gets T'd up for throwing Jeremy Lamb's shoe out of the way pic.twitter.com/Ut8VtMLj9M — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 26, 2019

As you can see, Cousins was not happy with the call, and understandably so. That was a weak call, and Cousins’ reputation likely played a role in why it was deemed worthy of a technical.