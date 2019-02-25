Apparently, Dennis Rodman is not happy with Joel Embiid’s opinion of who the NBA ‘G.O.A.T.’ is.

Well, we’re back to the days of constantly arguing over who the greatest NBA player of all time is. Who am I kidding? We go through this every day. Is it Michael Jordan, or is it LeBron James? Or maybe you hear the occasional Kobe Bryant bias. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. And there won’t ever be a right or wrong answer. But if you don’t pick Michael Jordan, then former Chicago Bulls’ enforcer Dennis Rodman is going to be highly upset with you.

Recently, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dished in his two cents on the GOAT conversation. You would think that Embiid would come up with the best player he’s going against, which may be LeBron James, but that’s not exactly who he had in mind. Apparently, Embiid views Wilt Chamberlin as the greatest basketball player of all time. Is it a Sixers bias? Or a big man bias? Perhaps, both. But regardless, Embiid is entitled to his own opinion.

However, Dennis Rodman is not a fan of Embiid’s opinion, and he went as far as telling Embiid to “Shut the [expletive] up.” According to TMZ Sports, Rodman does not want to hear any comparisons from Embiid when it comes to Chamberlin versus Jordan. Mike is the man, and Mike is the GOAT.

Despite the controversy, how does Rodman feel about Embiid?

Now that we’re on the topic of Joel Embiid and Dennis Rodman though, it’s necessary to discuss how Rodman might feel about Embiid as a player, rather than a GOAT analyst. While Rodman believes that Embiid is good, he doesn’t sound too optimistic about Embiid leaving a legacy in the NBA.

When TMZ had the opportunity to catch up with the former Bulls’ forward, they asked him if he believes that Embiid has what it takes to be considered an All-Time great when it’s all said and done. Rodman responded with “I doubt that one.” I’m not sure if that has anything to do with his frustration towards Embiid at the moment, but that’s quite the diss to JoJo.