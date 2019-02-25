Dodgers rumors indicate team meeting with Bryce Harper in hopes of signing him

It’s been rumored that there’s been a surprise team in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, and now we apparently know who that is — the Dodgers.

ESPN reported that the Dodgers have re-entered the Harper sweepstakes, after having rumored to have dropped out, but unlike the other clubs, they’re looking for a short-term deal.

This is interesting because Harper was initially rumored to have received offers for three-year deals, but it didn’t appear that he or superagent Scott Boras was looking to go that route, and that they were instead seeking a massive long-term deal.

If Harper wants to win a World Series, rather than receive a megadeal, he’ll certainly have to consider this offer, given that the Dodgers have played in the Fall Classic in back-to-back seasons, and they’re still loaded with talent to possibly return again. But if he’s looking for a long-term deal, then the Phillies, and possibly the Giants, appear to be the best fits, as those clubs have both reportedly offered 8-to-10 year deals, worth over $300 million.

It does appear Harper is coming close to making his decision, and whatever he decides will speak volumes. If he wants to win now, and take a megadeal later, then perhaps he’ll sign with the Dodgers. But if he wants to get his massive contract now, in hopes that he can win a World Series in the next few years, then maybe the Phillies are the best option.

The only “lock” is that Harper is staying in the National League, and the rest is just conjecture, so stay tuned for more updates.