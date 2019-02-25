How to Get Rid of Bad Odors From Your Car

As soon as you step into your car, you notice something weird, your car is smelling!! Felt nasty? Isn’t it. Once you notice this the next thought that probably strikes your mind is, “how to get rid of this awful smell”. So when stuck in such a situation, follow the steps given below. These are powerful and simple methods that will surely help you in getting out the unwanted odours from your car.

Here we go…

Just Vacuuming

If stuck with the problem of pungent smells spreading in your car, then even the easy process of vacuuming can be a great help for you. As these pungent and weird smells may occur from the trapping of odours in the car’s upholstery so the regular deep cleaning using vacuum cleaners can also work. And even this doesn’t go well as per desired then steam cleaning can also do the trick.

Why not Charcoal?

Charcoal !! Isn’t it quite surprising? But yes, charcoal is one of the best natural odour-absorber. It is also used in many air and water filters. What you need to do is to just place the piece of charcoal in your car for an overnight, and see the wonders work next morning.

Suffuse with A Better Smell

Nowadays the market is full of natural and artificial air fresheners and diffusers. You can find many options, infuse your car with these refreshing smells. Otherwise, you can even go for using natural tricks such as put some vanilla on cotton balls and leave them in the car. And if you enjoy the smell of coffee then keep a container of ground coffee in the car or use mint extract or citrus oils. These simple hacks will soon turn the nasty smells into the refreshing ones. Moreover, doing so before selling your car would increase its potential value.

What about Baking soda?

If something gets spilt in the car you usually get worried about it. And it’s quite obvious also because these may further lead to foster weird smells in your car. Then in such situations, a simple ingredient from your kitchen can be a great source of help for you. Well, this ingredient is, baking soda. Baking soda is very effective in removing pungent smells and blots from fabrics. Just sprinkle it on the desired area and leave it undisturbed for a few hours. It will absorb all smells and leave a refreshing ambience.



So follow these aforementioned steps so that your rides become fresh and rejuvenating. These tricks are simple and manageable and will surely help you in banishing the unpleasant car odour.