Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he's lucky to be alive after scary car accident

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in a major car accident last week, which forced him to enter concussion protocol, and he recently opened up about some of the harrowing details stemming from it.

KAT was traveling with a team trainer on I-35 in Minnesota, en route to the airport, when a semi truck rear-ended them, going between 35 and 45 miles per hour. Luckily, KAT did not suffer any major injuries, but was concussed, which forced him to miss two games, marking the first action he’s missed in his entire four-year career.

Towns is expected to return to action against the Kings on Monday, as he was removed from concussion protocol and cleared for activity. He shared some thoughts about the crash with reporters, though, and indicated that he’s lucky to be alive.

“The accident could have went… I’d say I had a 5 percent chance of making it out alive,” Towns said.

He continued:

“It could have been much worse,” he admitted. “In all honesty, I probably should not have made it out like I did.”

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1100116655655608320

We’re just glad KAT is OK.