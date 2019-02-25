Oilers Gameday: @ Nashville

The Oilers are back on the road tonight and in their first game after the trade deadline….nothing changed as the orange and blue stood pat when 3PM Eastern rolled around.

Tonight, Edmonton looks to string some wins together when they face off against the Preds in Nashville who did acquire Wayne Simmonds and Mikael Granlund before the deadline hit. Wayne Simmonds, in particular, brings even more playoff experience to Nashville (42 games, 21 points) and for a stretch in which the Preds want to get back to the Cup final, he could end up becoming a big postseason cog.

The Oilers play their final game tonight without Connor McDavid who’s sitting out the final game of his suspension.

Keys To The Game

Edmonton:

Crash the net and create havoc in front, keep Rinne scrambling his crease.

Nashville:

Edmonton’s penalty kill is still one of the most painful ones to watch in the league (75.4 percent), fire away on the man advantage.

Players To Watch

Edmonton:

Sam Gagner has shown he still has plenty of gas left in the tank at the NHL level, I want to see what he does tonight against one of the league’s best.

Nashville:

Roman Josi is second only to Ryan Johansen in team scoring and I don’t see him slowing down, tonight. he’s is the man I’m keyed in on.

The Projected Lines:

Edmonton

Tobias Rieder-Leon Draisaitl-Alex Chiasson

Sam Gagner-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Zack Kassian

Milan Lucic-Colby Cave-Josh Currie

Brad Malone-Kyle Brodziak-Ty Rattie

Oscar Klefbom-Adam Larsson

Darnell Nurse-Kris Russell

Andrej Sekera-Matt Benning

Mikko Koskinen

Nashville

Filip Forsberg-Ryan Johansen-Viktor Arvidsson

Colton Sissons-Kyle Turris-Calle Jarnkrok

Brian Boyle-Nick Bonino-Rocco Grimaldi

Cody McLeod-Frederick Gaudreau-Mikka Salomaki

Roman Josi-Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm-P.K. Subban

Dan Hamhuis-Matt Irwin

Pekka Rinne

Game Notes

Edmonton gets a tough 3-2 win tonight with goals coming from Drai, Gagner and one from the backend coming from Darnell Nurse.