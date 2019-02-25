Slot machines have evolved quickly through the past 100 years, and today, many players have had their dreams fulfilled by being the lucky ones grabbing the jackpot on one of the high-paying slot machines.

Many players, and a random number generator function (which assures the players that each spin is unique and independent from other spins) have forced the jackpots to become unbelievably high. And to win, you just have to be the fortunate player playing at the machine at the right time. The machines don’t require a lot of knowledge about the game beforehand, but they do, sometimes, require you to bet on all of the bet lines to unlock the jackpot function.

In this article, we’re going to show you the top 5 highest paying online slot machines.

1. Mega Fortune

Mega Fortune is a slot machine, developed by the Swedish online game producer NetEnt, that has become famous for its tremendous payouts. A few years ago, a lucky player managed to take home €11,5 million, and ended breaking the Guinnes World record for this amazing payout.

This game is supposed to remind you of fame and fortune with its symbols that resemble a luxurious lifestyle. It has a jackpot function that allows you to bet on the Mega Jackpot, and other entertaining functions that may give you some beneficial payouts along the way.

2. Mega Fortune Dreams

Mega Fortune Dreams was developed after the great success of Mega Fortune, and like its brother, this too has become famous for its amazing jackpot payouts. It last jackpot was estimated just above €5 million.

3. Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is an exciting and a progressive jackpot slot machine that made one lucky winner in 2015 into a millionaire. The machine set a new world record by paying this person over €17 million!

4. Empire Fortune

The Empire Fortune slot machine paid one fortunate player a jackpot of €5 million in 2017. It didn’t break any world records, but it is, however, an incredible jackpot. Many players compare this machine to the popular slot machine Mega Fortune, and believe this could be the next big jackpot-paying machine.

5. Jackpot 6000

Are you a fan of the old-fashioned and classic looking slot machines? The famous Jackpot 6000 slot machine is a classic machine type created by NetEnt, and has become famous for its high-paying and old-school symbols.

It doesn’t have a progressive jackpot, but chances of taking something home are good, if we believe the experts. The payout percentage on this machine is ranging from 83% to 99%. It has been among the most popular slot machines since its beginning in 2012.

Back in the days

The slot machines have existed for decades, but did you know that at the very start of the slot machines’ history, you didn’t get paid in cash, but in beers and drinks? And that as the machines evolved and sold to casinos all over Vegas, it became illegal to pay out prizes in cash for a short period of time? Instead, the machines paid out fruits and chewing gum, and that’s why these symbols exist!