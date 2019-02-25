The Weekend Bulletin

Combat

Combat

By February 25, 2019

-A quick snapshot at the weekend before Fighters of the Week fleshes it out a bit more.

 

Biggest Upset: Humberto Soto (+500) over Brandon Rios

 

Notable New Champions:

  • OneFC Women’s Kickboxing Atomweight Championship: Stamp Fairtex
  • IBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Chris Eubank Jr.
  • WBC World Super Middleweight Championship: Anthony Dirrell

 

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

 

-Finally Chris Eubank Jr. gets his signature win. Eubank wins his beloved IBO title and finally has a win over a recent world champ, taking a comfortable win over James DeGale at the O2.

-If Joe Joyce‘s career was Super Mario 3, he used a whistle to get from World 3 to World 6 and finished Bermaine Stiverne. What is next for the 6’6″ Olympic Silver Medalist?

-That’s four in a row and eight-of-nine for Thiago Santos. UFC’s Middleweight division is in desperate need of new blood and it’s time to move him to the Rockhold/Weidman/Romero/Souza tier.

