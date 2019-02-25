Troy Tulowitzki taunts Blue Jays after crushing home run in exhibition game (Video)

Troy Tulowitzki squared off against the Blue Jays for the first time since he signed with the Yankees during the offseason, and it made for an interesting display, even being an exhibition game.

The Yankees and Blue Jays played in a Grapefruit League game on Monday, and Tulowitzki homered off Marcus Stroman in his first plate appearance of the contest.

Notice, however, how Tulowitzki turned right toward the Blue Jays dugout and shared a few words after rounding first base.

Tulo with a little HOW YOU LIKE THAT?!? to his old team pic.twitter.com/hxdAZjzTQQ — The BP Show (@YankeesPodcast) February 25, 2019

It’s possible that Tulowitzki was just having some fun, but it’s also possible that it was a bit personal. He did hit a home run in the first inning of the game, so it’s likely that he was a bit fired up, even though it was just an exhibition game.