UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 25/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|Max Holloway
|511
|2
|2
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|367
|3
|4
|5
|Al Iaquinta
|264
|4
|5
|6
|Kevin Lee
|242.5
|5
|7
|Islam Makhachev
|211.5
|6
|11
|16
|Charles Oliveira
|210.5
|7
|8
|4
|Dustin Poirier
|209.5
|8
|9
|Francisco Trinaldo
|188
|9
|10
|Dan Hooker
|178
|10
|6
|15
|James Vick
|171
|11
|NR
|11
|Paul Felder
|169
|12
|22
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|162.5
|13
|14
|10
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|142
|14
|13
|7
|Edson Barboza
|139
|15
|18
|12
|Gregor Gillespie
|133
|16
|17
|8
|Justin Gaethje
|128
|17
|20
|Nik Lentz
|125.5
|18
|16
|Beneil Dariush
|123
|19
|15
|David Teymur
|110
|20
|21
|Mairbek Taisumov
|109
|21
|19
|13
|Alexander Hernandez
|101
|22
|23
|Gilbert Burns
|99
|23
|NR
|Yancy Medeiros
|96
|24
|24
|Davi Ramos
|95
|25
|26
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|88
|25
|26
|Ryan Hall
|88
|27
|44
|Damir Hadzovic
|85.5
|28
|25
|Rustam Khabilov
|77
|29
|29
|Clay Guida
|76
|30
|30
|Abel Trujillo
|73
|31
|31
|Joe Lauzon
|72.5
|32
|28
|Scott Holtzman
|71.5
|33
|32
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|63.5
|34
|33
|Jim Miller
|62.5
|35
|34
|Stevie Ray
|59
|36
|35
|Joaquim Silva
|58
|37
|36
|Vinc Pichel
|57.5
|38
|37
|Alan Patrick
|57
|38
|37
|Desmond Green
|57
|40
|39
|John Makdessi
|56.5
|41
|47
|Lando Vannata
|53
|42
|40
|Drew Dober
|51
|43
|42
|Drakkar Klose
|48.5
|44
|56
|Devonte Smith
|48
|45
|43
|Jon Tuck
|45.5
|46
|40
|Polo Reyes
|44.5
|47
|45
|Joseph Duffy
|37.5
|48
|49
|Bobby Green
|30.5
|49
|50
|Alex White
|28
|49
|48
|Dong Hyun Ma
|28
|51
|51
|Marc Diakiese
|26.5
|52
|52
|Don Madge
|25
|52
|NR
|Jalin Turner
|25
|54
|53
|Devin Powell
|22.5
|55
|55
|Jared Gordon
|21.5
|56
|57
|Gray Maynard
|18.5
|57
|58
|Alvaro Herrera
|17.5
|58
|59
|Josh Emmett
|17
|59
|60
|Mike Trizano
|14.5
|59
|60
|Ross Pearson
|14.5
|61
|62
|Mizuto Hirota
|14
|61
|62
|Nasrat Haqparast
|14
|63
|64
|Nick Hein
|12.5
|64
|65
|Christos Giagos
|12
|65
|66
|Erik Koch
|11
|66
|67
|Roosevelt Roberts
|10
|67
|68
|Damir Ismagulov
|9.5
|68
|68
|Jesus Pinedo
|5
|69
|70
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|69
|70
|John Gunther
|4.5
|71
|72
|Darrell Horcher
|4
|71
|72
|Jessin Ayari
|4
|71
|72
|Julian Erosa
|4
|71
|72
|Thibault Gouti
|4
|75
|76
|Alex Gorgees
|0
|75
|76
|Allan Zuniga
|0
|75
|76
|B.J. Penn
|0
|75
|NR
|Callan Porter
|0
|75
|76
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|75
|76
|Dan Moret
|0
|75
|NR
|Joel Alvarez
|0
|75
|76
|Kyle Nelson
|0
|75
|NR
|Marcos Mariano
|0
|75
|76
|Matt Frevola
|0
|75
|76
|Te Edwards
|0
|75
|76
|Thiago Moises
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
Shop all things UFC at Amazon!
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments