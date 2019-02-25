UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 25/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 Max Holloway 511 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 367 3 4 5 Al Iaquinta 264 4 5 6 Kevin Lee 242.5 5 7 Islam Makhachev 211.5 6 11 16 Charles Oliveira 210.5 7 8 4 Dustin Poirier 209.5 8 9 Francisco Trinaldo 188 9 10 Dan Hooker 178 10 6 15 James Vick 171 11 NR 11 Paul Felder 169 12 22 Carlos Diego Ferreira 162.5 13 14 10 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 142 14 13 7 Edson Barboza 139 15 18 12 Gregor Gillespie 133 16 17 8 Justin Gaethje 128 17 20 Nik Lentz 125.5 18 16 Beneil Dariush 123 19 15 David Teymur 110 20 21 Mairbek Taisumov 109 21 19 13 Alexander Hernandez 101 22 23 Gilbert Burns 99 23 NR Yancy Medeiros 96 24 24 Davi Ramos 95 25 26 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 88 25 26 Ryan Hall 88 27 44 Damir Hadzovic 85.5 28 25 Rustam Khabilov 77 29 29 Clay Guida 76 30 30 Abel Trujillo 73 31 31 Joe Lauzon 72.5 32 28 Scott Holtzman 71.5 33 32 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5 34 33 Jim Miller 62.5 35 34 Stevie Ray 59 36 35 Joaquim Silva 58 37 36 Vinc Pichel 57.5 38 37 Alan Patrick 57 38 37 Desmond Green 57 40 39 John Makdessi 56.5 41 47 Lando Vannata 53 42 40 Drew Dober 51 43 42 Drakkar Klose 48.5 44 56 Devonte Smith 48 45 43 Jon Tuck 45.5 46 40 Polo Reyes 44.5 47 45 Joseph Duffy 37.5 48 49 Bobby Green 30.5 49 50 Alex White 28 49 48 Dong Hyun Ma 28 51 51 Marc Diakiese 26.5 52 52 Don Madge 25 52 NR Jalin Turner 25 54 53 Devin Powell 22.5 55 55 Jared Gordon 21.5 56 57 Gray Maynard 18.5 57 58 Alvaro Herrera 17.5 58 59 Josh Emmett 17 59 60 Mike Trizano 14.5 59 60 Ross Pearson 14.5 61 62 Mizuto Hirota 14 61 62 Nasrat Haqparast 14 63 64 Nick Hein 12.5 64 65 Christos Giagos 12 65 66 Erik Koch 11 66 67 Roosevelt Roberts 10 67 68 Damir Ismagulov 9.5 68 68 Jesus Pinedo 5 69 70 Felipe Silva 4.5 69 70 John Gunther 4.5 71 72 Darrell Horcher 4 71 72 Jessin Ayari 4 71 72 Julian Erosa 4 71 72 Thibault Gouti 4 75 76 Alex Gorgees 0 75 76 Allan Zuniga 0 75 76 B.J. Penn 0 75 NR Callan Porter 0 75 76 Claudio Puelles 0 75 76 Dan Moret 0 75 NR Joel Alvarez 0 75 76 Kyle Nelson 0 75 NR Marcos Mariano 0 75 76 Matt Frevola 0 75 76 Te Edwards 0 75 76 Thiago Moises 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings



