MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 25/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 25/19

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 25/19

By February 25, 2019

By: |

Dec 15, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Charles Oliveira reacts after defeating Jim Miller (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 Max Holloway 511
2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 367
3 4 5 Al Iaquinta 264
4 5 6 Kevin Lee 242.5
5 7 Islam Makhachev 211.5
6 11 16 Charles Oliveira 210.5
7 8 4 Dustin Poirier 209.5
8 9 Francisco Trinaldo 188
9 10 Dan Hooker 178
10 6 15 James Vick 171
11 NR 11 Paul Felder 169
12 22 Carlos Diego Ferreira 162.5
13 14 10 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 142
14 13 7 Edson Barboza 139
15 18 12 Gregor Gillespie 133
16 17 8 Justin Gaethje 128
17 20 Nik Lentz 125.5
18 16 Beneil Dariush 123
19 15 David Teymur 110
20 21 Mairbek Taisumov 109
21 19 13 Alexander Hernandez 101
22 23 Gilbert Burns 99
23 NR Yancy Medeiros 96
24 24 Davi Ramos 95
25 26 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 88
25 26 Ryan Hall 88
27 44 Damir Hadzovic 85.5
28 25 Rustam Khabilov 77
29 29 Clay Guida 76
30 30 Abel Trujillo 73
31 31 Joe Lauzon 72.5
32 28 Scott Holtzman 71.5
33 32 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5
34 33 Jim Miller 62.5
35 34 Stevie Ray 59
36 35 Joaquim Silva 58
37 36 Vinc Pichel 57.5
38 37 Alan Patrick 57
38 37 Desmond Green 57
40 39 John Makdessi 56.5
41 47 Lando Vannata 53
42 40 Drew Dober 51
43 42 Drakkar Klose 48.5
44 56 Devonte Smith 48
45 43 Jon Tuck 45.5
46 40 Polo Reyes 44.5
47 45 Joseph Duffy 37.5
48 49 Bobby Green 30.5
49 50 Alex White 28
49 48 Dong Hyun Ma 28
51 51 Marc Diakiese 26.5
52 52 Don Madge 25
52 NR Jalin Turner 25
54 53 Devin Powell 22.5
55 55 Jared Gordon 21.5
56 57 Gray Maynard 18.5
57 58 Alvaro Herrera 17.5
58 59 Josh Emmett 17
59 60 Mike Trizano 14.5
59 60 Ross Pearson 14.5
61 62 Mizuto Hirota 14
61 62 Nasrat Haqparast 14
63 64 Nick Hein 12.5
64 65 Christos Giagos 12
65 66 Erik Koch 11
66 67 Roosevelt Roberts 10
67 68 Damir Ismagulov 9.5
68 68 Jesus Pinedo 5
69 70 Felipe Silva 4.5
69 70 John Gunther 4.5
71 72 Darrell Horcher 4
71 72 Jessin Ayari 4
71 72 Julian Erosa 4
71 72 Thibault Gouti 4
75 76 Alex Gorgees 0
75 76 Allan Zuniga 0
75 76 B.J. Penn 0
75 NR Callan Porter 0
75 76 Claudio Puelles 0
75 76 Dan Moret 0
75 NR Joel Alvarez 0
75 76 Kyle Nelson 0
75 NR Marcos Mariano 0
75 76 Matt Frevola 0
75 76 Te Edwards 0
75 76 Thiago Moises 0

 

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home