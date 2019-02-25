WATCH: Wrestling star Roman Reigns announces he's leukemia - free at 'WWE Raw'

WWE star Roman Reigns is truly “the people’s wrestler,” as his average joe-type background, combined with his charismatic, honest personality, are why fans love and respect him so much.

So when it was announced that his leukemia had returned back in October, fans really felt for him. Reigns, after all, had initially battled the disease back in 2008, but it went into remission, only to return a few months ago.

Reigns, however, made an appearance on “WWE Raw” on Monday night, and he made a huge announcement, much to the delight of fans, who were chanting “WrestleMania” in hopes that he would hop in the ring at the big event in April.

“So when I tell you this, I am so grateful, I am so humbled and I am so honored to announce this,” Reigns began.

He continued:

“The good news is, I’m in remission ya’ll,” Reigns said, which drew a huge ovation from fans.

The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yHQdiFH2Ty — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

Reigns also hugged his mom after announcing that his leukemia was in remission.

Just a lil Love for mama always Helps #Raw #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/8EWY7lQLec — Trap Money Marcy in the Bank [Wrestling Society X] (@Black_Cena) February 26, 2019

How can anyone not love Roman? He’s the best, and we’re happy he’s leukemia-free once again.