WWE News: Numerous Hall Of Famers Backstage At 'Raw', Rumored 'WrestleMania 36' Location, Why Tammy Sytch Was Arrested

In addition to Roman Reigns making his WWE TV return on tonight’s Raw, the show will feature a 70th birthday celebration for “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

According to PWInsider, fellow WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Shawn Michaels are all backstage for Raw tonight, and are scheduled to be on hand for Flair’s celebration. Bruce Prichard is also backstage at Raw and will begin with the creative team tonight.

As we noted over the weekend, The Rock is currently in Atlanta, as he attended a screening of Fighting With My Family, and is also reportedly shooting scenes for Jumanji 2 in the city. In addition to The Rock, Dave Batista is in Atlanta tonight shooting a movie, however, neither The Rock nor Batista is currently backstage at Raw so it remains to be seen whether the two stars make surprise appearances on the show.

Rumored ‘WrestleMania 36’ Location

PWInsider is also reporting that while WWE has yet to make an official announcement, word going around backstage in the company is that WrestleMania 36 will take place next year in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium.

Why Tammy Sytch Was Arrested

As we noted earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been arrested again, and remains incarcerated in New Jersey.

According to PWInsider, Sytch was arrested on February 23rd at 6:30pm in Seaside Heights, NJ on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Since 2015, Sytch has been arrested a total of six times on charges of DWI, with three of the arrests taking place in the state of New Jersey.

In addition to the DWI arrest, Sytch was also issued a summons for the following violations:

-Having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle

-Consumption of alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

-Reckless driving

-Failure to stop at a stop sign

-Driving the wrong way on a one-way street

-Driving with a suspended driver’s license

-Careless driving

Because Sytch has a bench warrant out for her arrest in Pennsylvania, it’s possible she might be extradited to the state, but as of now she remains incarcerated in a Monmouth County Correctional Facility in Freehold, NJ.