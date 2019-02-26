Bettors continue to lose backing Lakers as favorites during losing streak

The Lakers are in the midst of a losing streak, even though bets continue to roll in on them, with handicappers refusing to believe that LeBron James will allow the team to miss the playoffs.

Well, not only may that happen, but the Lakers may even finish the season with a sub-.500 record.

Right now, the Lakers are 29-31, having lost six of their last eight games. It was said that James would right the ship after the All-Star break, once his groin injury heals, but that hasn’t been the case.

Frankly, James hasn’t even been playing with the full level of effort we’re used to seeing from him, like this particular display on defense (notice how he blamed his teammates?).

LeBron playing terrible defense and then complaining to his teammates for not playing D is classic LeBron pic.twitter.com/MfdDH2mKG7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 26, 2019

There was also this.

LeBron James. Defensive Juggernaut 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/CqfzyphOE0 — dont suspend me (@_TerryLee_) February 26, 2019

Warning to bettors: Stop backing this team! At least until they show signs of positive improvement, which is unlikely to happen until the players fix the locker-room issues stemming from the fallout of the potential Anthony Davis trade fiasco.

The Lakers have been favored in four of the last five games they’ve lost outright, so if you’d have backed the opposing team, you’d have received a great payout.

Right now, there’s value in fading the Lakers, not betting on them.