Celtcs head coach Brad Stevens tends to be fairly quiet both on and off the court, so when he speaks, it’s known that he feels strongly about a subject, or feels he needs to put his opinion out there.

Given the current situation, with the team struggling to win, and a roster chock full of talent, Stevens is beginning to feel the heat from fans and analysts alike, it seems. That’s why we actually saw a bit of fire out of him during Tuesday’s game against the Raptors.

The Celtics got absolutely dominated in the second quarter of the contest — getting outscored 36-13 — and Stevens’ frustration appeared to boil over in the waning seconds of the first half. It happened after Jayson Tatum was hit with a technical foul for protesting a call. Tatum was called for an offensive foul, and he waved off an official afterward. That earned him a technical foul, although it seemed to be a weak call.

Here's (most of) the sequence when Tatum gets T'd up (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/8VqvKRbsh1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 27, 2019

Stevens was none too pleased with the call.

“Oh, everybody saw it!” he said in disgust. “F—, who cares.”

Brad Stevens, yelling to JT Orr who just T'd up Tatum for waving at him after the offensive foul call: "JT! Airpunch, he loses his mind, that's one thing. He waved! ….. Oh everybody saw it. F– who cares?" pic.twitter.com/kg39MBeDT9 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 27, 2019

The underwhelming play by his team appears to be taking a toll on Stevens’ psyche.