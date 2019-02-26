Enes Kanter, Trail Blazers teammates get stuck in elevator after game (Video)

The Trail Blazers dominated the hapless Cavaliers en route to a 123-110 victory on Monday night, but their biggest test came after the game.

Cleveland is a city that is now devoid of LeBron James, and being in the rust belt, a lot of it is just plain old, and isn’t very functional.

Trail Blazers players learned that lesson when they got trapped in an elevator after the game. Enes Kanter shared a video of it all, and it was clear that they were not happy about it.

Enes Kanter and some other Blazers got stuck in an elevator. 😬 🤦‍♀️ (🎥: @Enes_Kanter) pic.twitter.com/c4R2RqGcM1 — theScore (@theScore) February 26, 2019

Maybe that was the Cavs’ attempt to exact revenge on their foes.