Enes Kanter, Trail Blazers teammates get stuck in elevator after game (Video)

By February 26, 2019

The Trail Blazers dominated the hapless Cavaliers en route to a 123-110 victory on Monday night, but their biggest test came after the game.

Cleveland is a city that is now devoid of LeBron James, and being in the rust belt, a lot of it is just plain old, and isn’t very functional.

Trail Blazers players learned that lesson when they got trapped in an elevator after the game. Enes Kanter shared a video of it all, and it was clear that they were not happy about it.

Maybe that was the Cavs’ attempt to exact revenge on their foes.

