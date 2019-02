There have been a number of legendary European talents that have left a huge impact over the history of the NBA, but a new, unique class of European talent is slowly taking over. WIth young, gifted players like Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more, European players are guaranteed to have an influence on years to come in the NBA. We took a look at this talent, and gave you the best starting five made of purely European players, based on their performances in the 2018-19 season so far. How would the All-Euro team do in a game against our All-USA team, featuring Steph Curry, James Harden, and more?

Bench :Bojan Bogdanović, Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, Danilo Gallinari, Domantas Sabonis, Ricky Rubio

Danilo Gallinari and Rudy Gobert lead a highly skilled bench for the All-Euro team. Gallinari is averaging 18.8 points per game, and has the Clippers projected to make the playoffs in the west. On top of being one of the NBA’s best defenders, France-born Rudy Gobert is having a career year, averaging career highs in scoring, and rebounding, putting up 15.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, as his Utah Jazz are positioned to make another run in the postseason.

1st Team All-Euro 2019 :

Guard : Dennis Schroder

15.6 points per game, 4.1 assists per game, 0.9 steals per game.

German-born guard Dennis Schroder has made a case for the best Euro point guard this season. Schroder has only started 10 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder in his first season for the team, but his performances have been instrumental. The Thunder are currently third place in the west, and have a multiple game lead over fourth place. Schroder has played efficiently behind Russell Westbrook, offering a more secure ball handler and an alternative offensive style when compared to the ever-aggressive Westbrook.

Guard : Luka Doncic

20.7 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 5.6 assists per game

Looks as if the hype was real about this European talent. Hailing from Slovenia, there was a lot of chatter behind Doncic coming into the 2018-19 season. After being picked third overall by the Atlanta Hawks, Doncic was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and has since taken Dallas by storm, putting up Rookie of the Year numbers in his first season. The dynamic guard/forward is averaging 20.7 points per game, leading the Mavericks this season. Doncic has scored 30+ seven separate times in his rookie season, including dropping his career high 35 points twice. Doncic has had to develop quickly in a highly competitive Western Conference. Despite likely missing out on the playoffs this season, the Mavericks have much to look forward to. Dallas acquired Kristaps Porzingis, another European talent, just weeks ago. Keep an eye on this Euro pairing in the future, as they are bound to make some real noise in the NBA.

Forward : Giannis Antetokounmpo

27.2 points per game, 12.7 rebounds per game, 6.0 assists per game, 1.0 steals per game

Born in Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo is possibly the most elite of the European talents in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is leading the Milwaukee Bucks to one of their best in franchise history. The Bucks are currently 45-14, and have the best record in the NBA. Giannis has been a huge part of this success, leading the team in scoring, assisting, and rebounding. Antetokounmpo is ranked sixth in the NBA in rebounding, and seventh in scoring, and has been unstoppable, especially in the paint. “The Greek Freak” has recorded the fifth most double-doubles in the NBA, putting up 42 double-doubles from 55 appearances. With this elite level of performance, Antetokounmpo has put his name near the top of the MVP conversation. His performance compounded with the success of the Milwaukee Bucks is undeniably impressive, qualifying Antetokounmpo for the All-Euro First Team.

Forward :Nikola Jokic

20.4 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game, 7.7 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game

Born in Serbia, Nikola Jokic has been one of the most improved and most exciting European talents in the NBA. Jokic can be considered a dark horse for the MVP award, as his performances and stats warrant a consideration. Jokic has recorded the second most triple doubles in the league this season, registering 12 triple doubles already, behind only Russell Westbrook (24). The versatile Jokic has proven to be virtually unstoppable in a half court offensive set. Denver has found it easy to run their offense through Jokic in the high post. Jokic range and shooting game sets him apart from many other centers in the league. His range allows for a much more efficient and effective pick and roll/pop. The passing ability of Jokic has him on another level, as his 7.7 assists per game is the most by any center in the NBA this season.

Forward : Nikola Vucevic

20.5 points per game, 12.1 rebounds per game, 1.1 blocks per game

Vucevic tends to fly under the radar, likely because of the lack of success by the Orlando Magic over the years. Nonetheless, Vucevic has been consistently great at the center position, leading the Magic in scoring and rebounding. The Swiss-born Montenegrin has put up some monster stat lines this season, including a 24 rebound, 16 points game against the Clippers, and a 30 point, 19 rebound game in a huge victory over the Raptors, earning him a place in the All-Euro first team.

