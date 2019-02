In January 2018, fortnite had a global upload as global upload video game on YouTube as per the data launched from video streaming services, these are one of the various stats that leads fortnite amount the most popular gaming culture of the world.

Epic Games’ battle royal serving is on the second position while watch time associated with the video game has been considered, for the period of February. As per the Let’s Play Index, fortnite was one among the most favoured game of gaming world with about ninety-one days of valuable content and the views which hikes up to 287 million.



Talking about the past week, about hundreds content producers has joined hands for the record breaking battle royal present in the fortnite, which has successfully produced more than forty-two million live views on combine basis. One of the producers, Elrubius OMB, was successful in stealing for himself the record of the greatest single gaming squad for a non-sport genre tournament, which on a stretched covered approximately 1.1 million concurrent viewers. If you are interested you can look up his profile on Fortnite Stats.

On platforms such as Twitch, the viewing number of fortnite has set back a tough competition. Ever since October of 2017, the watch hours of fortnite on weekly basis was set back to be twenty-five million with a fascinating expansion rate of about 8.6% as per Super Data.

Around this time, the awesome gaming platform of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds which was seen to be hiking at approximately 12.5 million watch hours in a weeks’ time in later October was shining with a compound weekly expansion of about 1.7 percent.

Lastly, on mobile platforms, fortnite was reported to produce about 5.3 million dollars in its initial ten working days on iOS as per the market intelligence company Sensor Tower. While comparing the figures with others predominant battlegrounds of royal serving in mobile platform, a fortunate is seen to be several knots high from all the rest, and was far more successful from others.



Knives out has managed to create an amount of 3.5 million dollars in their initial ten working days whereas Rule of Survivals was successful in producing about 1.3 million dollars over the same period of time, just after its launch. Though, it must be taken into account that these facts and figures are for iOS platforms on mobile phones only and do not includes any data from China.



Talking about the generation of revenue for iPhone, Fortnight has recently managed to rank itself to the second position in Switzerland and secured sixth in Luxembourg and seventh in the United States of America which are remarkable. It has managed to be in top hundred in another set of twenty-eight countries but unfortunate stately as every coin has two sides its performs in Japan was set back with a bleak position of 489, whereas knives out have currently been known as the de facto battle royal on mobile platform and series.